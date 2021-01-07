Smithfield Foods' President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Organ Appoints New Executive Leadership Team

SMITHFIELD, Va., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. today announced new executive leadership appointments following Dennis Organ's recent assumption of the president and chief executive officer role.

"These key leaders represent decades of collective company and industry expertise. It is a testament to our depth and strength at Smithfield that such talented individuals are within our ranks," Mr. Organ said. "Building on our guiding principles of Responsibility, Operational Excellence and Innovation, this team will carry our company forward and make Operational Excellence our standard. I am thrilled to work with them to shape Smithfield's promising future."

Senior Leadership Appointments:

The following seven leaders report directly to Mr. Organ effective immediately. Each has been given a C-level title, which is representative of the strategic value of their respective roles.

Russ Dokken is appointed chief sales officer, responsible for aligning sales, marketing, product innovation and business management initiatives. He has held multiple leadership positions at Smithfield Foods, including his most recent role as executive vice president, U.S. packaged meats. Mr. Dokken began his career in 1986 with John Morrell Food Group, a former independent operating company, where he held various positions in sales until it was acquired by Smithfield Foods in 1995.

Keira Lombardo assumes expanded responsibility as chief administrative officer and leads the company's administrative operations, including corporate communications, external affairs, government affairs, human resources, investor relations, legal and sustainability functions. Mrs. Lombardo joined Smithfield Foods in 2002 and has worked in a number of capacities for the company, including executive vice president, corporate affairs and compliance; senior vice president, corporate affairs; and vice president, investor relations and corporate communications.

Glenn Nunziata continues in his role as chief financial officer and leads the finance, accounting, treasury, tax, risk management and IT functions. He is also the principal accounting officer. Mr. Nunziata joined Smithfield as chief financial officer in September 2015. Prior to joining Smithfield, he spent 19 years at Ernst & Young, most recently as a partner in assurance services. He has extensive experience in finance, capital markets, operational analysis, internal control and corporate governance.

Scott Saunders is appointed chief supply chain officer, with responsibility over the company's entire vertically integrated domestic supply chain. His previous roles at Smithfield include executive vice president, U.S. supply chain, and president, fresh pork division. Additionally, Mr. Saunders spent seven years as chief financial officer of John Morrell Food Group, a former independent operating company. He has more than 30 years of experience in the food industry having joined John Morrell in 2002 and beginning his career at Hormel Foods Corporation in 1986.

Shane Smith is appointed chief strategy officer and helps develop, execute and sustain the company's efforts to achieve growth through its own resources, as well as through mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Smith also continues to oversee the company's European operations, including expansion into new markets, mergers and acquisitions and capital investments in Smithfield's businesses. He joined Smithfield Foods in 2003 and previously served as executive vice president, European operations.

Brady Stewart is appointed chief manufacturing officer and is directly responsible for Smithfield's strategy implementation across the more than 500 company-owned farms and 45 production facilities in the United States, while overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company's entire vertically integrated domestic business. He joined Smithfield in 2017 as vice president and general manager of Kansas City Sausage Company and Pine Ridge Farms when Smithfield acquired the companies. In 2019, Mr. Stewart was promoted to executive vice president, U.S. hog production.

Joe Weber is appointed chief commodity hedging officer, responsible for commodity hedging activities and research, and analysis of economic factors that impact business. In addition, Mr. Weber manages the price and cost risks associated with commodity inputs and leads Smithfield's hog procurement efforts. He joined Smithfield Foods in 1994 and most recently served as executive vice president, growth and emerging business.

Executive Vice President Appointments:

The following five individuals have been promoted to executive vice president to support the senior leadership team:

Luis Cerdan is appointed executive vice president, European operations, reporting to Mr. Smith. He is responsible for the profitability of Smithfield's European operations in Poland, Romania and the U.K. Mr. Cerdan joined Smithfield in 2002 and most recently served as president of Smithfield Poland.

Jamie Dik is appointed executive vice president, fresh meats, and oversees the domestic and international sales and business management for Smithfield Foods' fresh meats portfolio where she is responsible for achieving revenue and profit goals. Mrs. Dik joined Smithfield in 2012 and has held a variety of sales and business management roles in the company's fresh pork business, most recently as senior vice president, business management.

Steve France is appointed executive vice president, packaged meats, and is directly responsible for Smithfield's packaged meats and value-added fresh sales, with accountability for revenue and profit goals across all trade channels. In this role, he also leads the company's marketing and innovation teams. Prior to this role, Mr. France served as senior vice president, packaged sales.

Mrs. Dik and Mr. France both report to Mr. Dokken.

Mark Hall is appointed executive vice president, finance, reporting to Mr. Nunziata. His responsibilities include financial planning and analysis, operations and logistics finance, trade spend, data analytics and project and capital management in support of U.S. business. Mr. Hall joined Smithfield Foods in 2014 as vice president of finance and was promoted to senior vice president, finance, in 2019.

John Sargent is appointed executive vice president, hog production, reporting to Mr. Stewart. He is directly responsible for the profitability of Smithfield's U.S. hog production operations, which are comprised of roughly 530 company-owned and 2,100 contract farms in 15 states producing nearly 18 million hogs per year. Mr. Sargent joined Smithfield Foods in 2007 and most recently served as vice president, U.S. hog production.

Senior Leadership Retirements:

Smithfield also celebrates the service of four outgoing leaders who have chosen to retire:

Dhamu Thamodaran, executive vice president, chief strategy officer and chief commodity hedging officer will retire after a 35-year career at Smithfield and legacy independent operating companies, John Morrell & Co. and Farmland Industries. His knowledge and understanding of world agricultural markets, macroeconomics and the pork value chain have been a significant asset to Smithfield's business and have made him a sought-after advisor, keynote speaker and guest lecturer.

John Pauley, chief commercial officer of packaged meats, will retire after 20 years of service. He joined Smithfield Foods 20 years ago as president of Curly's Foods, Saratoga Spice and Iowa Quality Meats following two decades of service at Campbell Soup Company and H.J. Heinz Company. Mr. Pauley has held a variety of sales and marketing positions in his time at Smithfield and has made substantial contributions to the growth of the business.

Bill Michels, senior vice president of operations, packaged meats, will retire after four decades of service. He has been directly responsible for overseeing and directing the day-to-day operations of Smithfield's packaged meats business and has supported Smithfield's business growth through strategic planning and goal setting to ensure daily business practices meet and exceed operational goals and maximize efficiency.

Michael Cole, senior advisor to the chief executive officer and corporate secretary, will retire after 24 years of service. Mr. Cole joined Smithfield Foods in 1996 as its only corporate attorney and was appointed corporate secretary in 1999 when Smithfield Foods listed its shares for trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Between 2006 and 2019, he served as the company's chief legal officer overseeing the Smithfield law department. During his career, he has advised Smithfield's senior leadership team and public company board of directors on many key business issues, including the company's merger with WH Group Limited in 2013.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. team members and 14,000 European employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Related Links

www.smithfieldfoods.com

