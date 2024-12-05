Smithfield Foods Provides $150,000 to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Affordable Produce Program

Smithfield is committed to combatting hunger through meaningful partnerships. Post this

"Having consistent access to affordable and nutritious food options can be a significant challenge in rural communities and food deserts," said Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods. "Smithfield is committed to combatting hunger through meaningful partnerships like Inter-Faith Food Shuttle that work to equip and empower neighbors with vital skills to create healthy communities."

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle will collaborate with other local organizations to distribute grant funding in a seven-county service area in central North Carolina including Wake, Durham, Johnston, Orange, Chatham, Nash and Edgecombe counties. The collaboration will further the grant's impact by identifying even more neighbors in need.

"This generous support from Smithfield brings our community's vision of a hunger-free future closer to reality," said L. Ron Pringle, president and chief executive officer for Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. "With these resources, we can expand agricultural education and community garden programs, empowering neighbors to grow their own food and build sustainable solutions. Together, we're turning shared dreams into lasting change for Eastern North Carolina."

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle operates on a pay-what-you-can policy to ensure the program is accessible to all. Participants receive a raised-bed garden box filled with soil, seeds and seedlings, access to free resources and ongoing support through drop-in open garden hours.

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is a North Carolina-based nonprofit organization dedicated to recovering and distributing nutritious food options to low-income neighbors in food deserts, offering programs such as mobile food pantries and gardening programs designed to empower people with skills to meet their own food needs.

Smithfield is committed to providing hunger relief in local communities and supports pay-what-you-can food models that help provide access to affordable and nutritious food. Smithfield recently contributed $100,000 to two pay-what-you-can café models, Thelma's Kitchen and A Place at the Table, and donated $100,000 to Ripe for Revival, a mobile food retail market that offers fresh, local and healthy food options to neighbors facing food insecurity through pay-what-you-can prices.

For more information about Smithfield's programs to support local communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle believes hunger is unacceptable and is committed to feeding children, families, and seniors. Food Shuttle recovers and distributes over 12 million pounds of food per year, and teaches skills for self-sufficiency including culinary job skills, shopping and cooking healthy on a budget, and how to grow food. The Food Shuttle operates in a seven-county service area in central North Carolina, including: Wake, Durham, Johnston, Orange, Chatham, Nash and Edgecombe counties.

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.