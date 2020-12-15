Smithfield Foods Provides $300,000 Grant to Hampton Roads Workforce Council

SMITHFIELD, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced the donation of $300,000 to the Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRWC), a non-profit organization that develops workforce policy and initiatives in Southeastern Virginia. Smithfield's grant will support the HRWC's new Veterans Employment Center in Newport News, which will provide transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses the resources and coaching needed to return to civilian life.

"We are so thankful to Smithfield Foods for this major grant. We appreciate the opportunity to work with a world-class, Virginia-based organization that maintains a deep understanding of the importance of supporting American veterans," said Hampton Roads Workforce Council CEO and President Shawn Avery. "The advancement of this program will allow us to provide veterans and military spouses the resources needed to successfully transition to civilian life and achieve their career goals."

The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center will offer comprehensive support for American service members as they seek out new civilian careers. The Center provides a unified community process that advances employment opportunities for current and former members of the military. Services afforded by Smithfield's contribution will include on-site hiring support, office hours with dedicated professionals for career consultation, and direct access to employment opportunities in the region – including open positions at Smithfield Foods.

"Honoring the service of Virginia's veterans is incredibly important, which is why I was thrilled to join Smithfield Foods and HRWC in the development of this Employment Center," said former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell. "As a veteran, I know the challenges these men and women can encounter when transitioning to civilian life. The resources provided by Smithfield's very generous donation will go a long way toward reducing those hurdles for thousands of veterans right here in Hampton Roads."

Smithfield is committed to honoring the service and sacrifice of American veterans and their families. The company's Helping Our Heroes initiative encompasses Smithfield's three veteran-related focus areas: prioritizing veteran employment and career development; helping power veteran-owned businesses; and strengthening the community and family support systems that veterans rely on every day.

"As an American food company, we believe in supporting the men and women who have served our country and are confident that this center will provide incredible opportunities for military veterans and their spouses," said Keira Lombardo, chief administrative officer at Smithfield Foods. "Beyond our funding, we look forward to partnering with the Center to share employment opportunities at Smithfield with veterans in our area to help them make the transition from military to civilian life."

Today, the Smithfield Family includes more than 1,800 veterans across the company's U.S. facilities. Smithfield was recently recognized as a Best for Vets Employers 2020 by Military Times for the second consecutive year. The ranking acknowledges companies for their efforts to recruit and support service members, veterans and military families.

For more information about Smithfield's commitment to veterans and its local communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpingcommunities.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. and 15,000 European employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

