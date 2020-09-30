Smithfield Foods Provides Donation of 40 Million Servings of Protein in Support of Feeding America®

More than 54 million people may face hunger in 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. As a national leader in the fight against food insecurity, Smithfield worked closely with Feeding America's sourcing team to identify member food banks facing critical shortages of protein and connected them with truckloads of donated product. While this pledge has been fulfilled, Smithfield remains committed to its longstanding partnership with Feeding America and will continue to make donations in support of its nationwide network of 200 member food banks.

"Feeding America is grateful for the ongoing support of Smithfield Foods and their commitment to helping to put food on the tables of families facing hunger," said Blake Thompson, chief supply chain officer for Feeding America. "For more than a decade, Smithfield has been a dedicated partner in fighting hunger in America. Their donation of much-needed protein has made a tremendous impact on communities that needed it most the last few months."

In addition to these contributions, during September's Hunger Action Month™, Smithfield Foods employees banded together to help fight hunger in their local communities as part of Smithfield's annual companywide food drive. The more than 57,000 pounds of food collected, the equivalent of nearly 48,000 meals, were distributed to 30 local member food banks across the country.

"Smithfield Foods has a responsibility to help our fellow Americans navigate challenging times by alleviating hunger – not only during this month, but throughout the year," said Jonathan Toms, manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. "As a food company, feeding people is what we do. I have never been more humbled to be a part of the Smithfield family as we have worked together to answer the call of addressing food insecurity."

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. and 15,000 European employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

