Smithfield Foods Supports North America's Largest Environmental Education Program with $89,000 in Sponsorships

"Empowering youth through educational programs and competitions like NCF-Envirothon is key to solving the planet's most pressing environmental challenges such as the need to create clean, renewable energy," said Stewart Leeth, chief sustainability officer for Smithfield Foods. "Sustainability has been a long-term priority for Smithfield, and we're proud to support Envirothon to inspire students to take action in their local communities."

Smithfield provided $30,000 to be awarded as scholarships to the top three teams in the national competition, as well as an additional $59,000 to support 51 state competitions held across the country earlier this year.

"The NCF-Envirothon and student teams from across the world competing this year are grateful for Smithfield's continued support of the National Conservation Foundation and our programs," said Jeremy Peters, NCF executive director. "Smithfield's sponsorship helps support the 50,000 high school students globally who participate each year and makes it possible to provide opportunities like NCF-Envirothon at the global level and in many of our partner states."

The 2024 NCF-Envirothon competition topic is renewable energy for a sustainable future, highlighting the ongoing work to build a vibrant renewable energy industry. Students learn about different sources of renewable energy, challenges facing the transition from traditional fossil fuels to renewables, environmental, economic and social impacts of energy consumption and how individuals can affect change in their communities.

Smithfield is a partner in two renewable natural gas (RNG) joint ventures: one with Dominion Energy, known as Align RNG, and a second with Roeslein Alternative Energy and TPG Rise, known as Monarch Bioenergy. These projects transform methane from hog manure into carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG) on farms.

The company's Grayson, Kentucky, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Tar Heel, North Carolina, food-processing facilities also produce biogas from wastewater that is used on-site as a replacement for natural gas or refined to create RNG that is injected into a local natural gas pipeline.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs more than 54,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Threads.

About NCF-Envirothon:

NCF-Envirothon is a hands-on, environmental problem-solving leadership development program that includes a competition involving high school students annually throughout the U.S., Canada, China and Singapore. Participating teams complete training and testing in five natural resource categories: soils/land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and current environmental issues. The program combines in-class curriculum and hands-on field experience to provide an E-STEM program for students in environmental education, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

NCF-Envirothon works in partnership with local conservation districts and their state associations, forestry associations, educators, school officials and cooperating natural resources agencies to organize and conduct competitions on the local, regional, state and/or provincial level. Winning teams from each state and province advance to a final competition for the opportunity to compete for recognition, scholarships and prizes, as well as understanding of natural resources issues. For more information on this exciting program, visit www.envirothon.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

