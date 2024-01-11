Smithfield Foods' Tar Heel Facility Recognized by NCDEQ for Exceeding Environmental Compliance

News provided by

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

11 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

Company's Clinton and Wilson, North Carolina, facilities also recognized for environmental leadership and commitment to exemplary environmental performance beyond regulatory requirements

SMITHFIELD, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality recognized Smithfield Foods' Tar Heel, North Carolina, pork-processing facility as a Rising Environmental Steward for its continuing commitment to exceeding compliance with environmental regulations and maintaining a high standard of environmental excellence.

"Smithfield has prioritized environmental stewardship and transparent reporting for more than two decades," said Stewart Leeth, chief sustainability officer for Smithfield Foods. "This recognition from NCDEQ reflects the strength of our environmental programs in North Carolina and our commitment to enhancing and protecting the state's natural resources above and beyond what is required by law."

NCDEQ's Environmental Stewardship Initiative recognizes and supports companies and facilities that go above and beyond to reduce their impact on the environment. The Rising Environmental Steward designation is for organizations that have a mature environmental management system and measurable environmental performance goals.

Smithfield's Tar Heel facility has been recognized as an environmental leader under the Environmental Stewardship Initiative for the past 21 years and became a Rising Steward in 2005. The facility's wastewater treatment system produces renewable natural gas that provides power to the processing plant and more than 2,000 local homes and businesses. Tar Heel's reuse and reclaimed water systems send approximately 1 million gallons of water per day back to the refrigeration system and outdoor washdown hoses to significantly decrease the facility's use of potable water.

Smithfield's Clinton, North Carolina, facility has been recognized for environmental performance under the program since 2004 and is also a Rising Environmental Steward. Smithfield's facility in Wilson, North Carolina, has been recognized since 2005 and has been named a Steward, NCDEQ's elite designation for organizations displaying a commitment to exemplary environmental performance beyond what is required by law.

Smithfield was the first U.S. agriculture livestock company to achieve ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system, in 2001. The company was also the first in its industry to announce an absolute greenhouse gas emission-reduction goal and first to commit to becoming carbon negative in all U.S. company-owned operations by 2030.

For more information about Smithfield's sustainability programs, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/Sustainability.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit  www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on FacebookX, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedInInstagram and Threads

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Also from this source

ECKRICH® TEAMS UP WITH ESPN'S MARTY SMITH AND ANDRE WARE AT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TO EARN $250,000 FOR EXTRA YARD FOR TEACHERS

ECKRICH® TEAMS UP WITH ESPN'S MARTY SMITH AND ANDRE WARE AT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TO EARN $250,000 FOR EXTRA YARD FOR TEACHERS

Eckrich®, the Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor of the College Football Playoff (CFP), welcomed multifaceted ESPN sports journalist Marty ...
Smithfield Foods Donates More than 64,000 Hams to Fight Hunger During the Holidays

Smithfield Foods Donates More than 64,000 Hams to Fight Hunger During the Holidays

Smithfield Foods donated 64,576 hams in December to food banks in six states through its Helping Hungry Homes® hunger relief program. "Millions of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Conservation & Recycling

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.