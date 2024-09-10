SMITHFIELD SUPPORTS FOODBANK OF SOUTHEASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE EASTERN SHORE WITH PROTEIN DONATION AND CANNED FOOD DRIVE AT NORFOLK TIDES GAME

Smithfield is proud to support the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore with this protein donation. Post this

"Smithfield is proud to support the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore with this protein donation, and the community and our volunteers really stepped up to collect an incredible supply of nonperishable items," said Brendan Smith, chief marketing officer at Smithfield Foods. "We're honored to partner with the Norfolk Tides on this initiative to help fight food insecurity in our area."

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore serves eleven cities and counties across Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore, where one in 10 neighbors are food insecure or living with hunger. With the help of hundreds of community organizations and pantry partners, the foodbank provided more than 20 million nutritious meals last year.

With one in five children in the U.S. experiencing food insecurity, hunger remains a serious issue in many communities, especially during summer months and the back-to-school season.

"The support Smithfield has provided for Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is remarkable, from bringing the food drive initiative to us to providing much-needed center-of-the-plate protein," said Chris Tan, president & CEO, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. "Smithfield has been a huge supporter of the local community in so many ways and we're thankful for their partnership."

"Being a part of the Smithfield Hunger Relief Night at the Norfolk Tides and hosting this incredible food drive shows how well our community bands together," said Joe Gregory, general manager, Norfolk Tides. "We're proud to partner with Smithfield to support the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore."

Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein all 50 U.S. states since 2008. Smithfield donated nearly 28 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2023 and has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

