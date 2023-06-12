Smithfield's Evans Recognized as one of Black Business Ink's Power 100

News provided by

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

12 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

Evans also named to Business North Carolina's Power List 2023 for Agriculture

SMITHFIELD, Va., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods, was honored with a Black Business Ink Power 100 Award as one of the 100 most influential leaders in North Carolina.

Evans leads Smithfield's community development team, enacting proactive and coordinated community engagement efforts for Smithfield's U.S. operations through partnerships with its employees, local officials, business leaders and community organizations.

Continue Reading
Steve Evans
Steve Evans

"Steve is a remarkable leader who has shown tremendous capacity for serving and supporting our communities in North Carolina and across the country," said Shane Smith, chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods. "This well-deserved recognition demonstrates the impact Steve has in guiding Smithfield's outreach programs and strengthening our longstanding partnerships with minority and underserved communities."

The Black Business Ink Power 100 Awards recognize 100 of the most influential leaders from across North Carolina in a variety of sectors, including educators, healthcare professionals, politicians, clergy, and other professions and organizations. The awards were presented on June 8 at the annual State of Black North Carolina Conference, which brings together leaders statewide to address disparities in Black and Brown communities.  

Evans was also recently named to Business North Carolina's Power List 2023: Agriculture, recognizing North Carolina's most influential private-sector leaders. According to Business NC, the power list is a sampling of the thousands of talented leaders in North Carolina who make things happen at their enterprises and in their communities.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn and Instagram

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Also from this source

Smithfield Foods Donates $50,000 to Support Local Education

New Smithfield Foods Report Documents 21 Years of Progress Toward Sustainability Goals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.