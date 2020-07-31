SmithFoods Inc. Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Cashew Allergen In Earth Grown Vegan Non-Dairy Almond Based Frozen Desserts

ORRVILLE, Ohio, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmithFoods Inc. announced that it is voluntarily recalling 16-oz pint packages of Earth Grown Vegan Non-Dairy Almond Based Frozen Desserts because it may contain an undeclared cashew allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled product was available for purchase at ALDI stores in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia. The product was also available for purchase by ALDI customers through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

Recalled UPC and lot codes are:

Description Size UPC Lot/Best By Code Earth Grown Mocha Fudge Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert 16-oz /Pint 4099100002836 07-29-2021, 07-30-2021 Earth Grown Chocolate Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert 16-oz/Pint 4099100002850 07-26-2021, 07-27-2021 Earth Grown Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert 16-oz/Pint 4099100002843 07-27-2021, 07-28-2021, 07-29-2021

The recall was initiated following a consumer complaint. The company continues to go through root cause analysis and is conducting a detailed review of allergen controls within all aspects of operations and supply chain processes.

There has been one reported incident of an allergic reaction to date.

The company has notified ALDI and ALDI stores will be removing the product from the shelves.

Consumers who have pints of Earth Grown Non-Dairy Almond Based Frozen Dessert with the codes listed should stop using and return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers may contact Customer Service at 800-776-7076 Monday through Friday from 8a-5p ET.

