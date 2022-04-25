SmithGeiger's Elevate Division and Futuri Launch TopLine-Pivot, the Next Generation of Sales Intelligence for the Media Sellers

Industry leaders join together to deliver storytelling at scale to help broadcasters drive new business conversations and revenue.

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmithGeiger Group's Elevate division, which specializes in advertising and marketing-related consumer research, and Futuri, the leading provider of AI-driven audience engagement and sales intelligence solutions for broadcasters, today announced the launch of TopLine-Pivot. Specifically designed for the needs of television and digital video sales executives, TopLine-Pivot incorporates world-class offerings from these industry leaders to deliver custom, localized storytelling for sellers at scale.

TopLine-Pivot is designed to empower television and digital video sales executives with a constant stream of updated, easily digestible market research to drive revenue quickly. It pairs local, custom qualitative consumer insights collected by SmithGeiger with Futuri's TopLine software which has a variety of data sources, prospecting tools, business acumen content, and design capabilities to make crafting strong, data-driven stories and audience positioning pieces easy.

At a time when advertisers are demanding data and strategic rationale for every ad dollar, TopLine-Pivot enables sales teams to deliver custom data-driven presentations and infographics based on local qualitative.

"TopLine-Pivot is like every television and digital video seller getting their own virtual research director and graphic designer to build them custom stories, audience profiles, one-sheets, and mini-presentations in record time," said SmithGeiger Elevate's Nicole Bergen. "In the digital age we operate in today, business owners want information they don't have access to in order to make decisions. They want ideas they haven't thought of to accelerate their growth. Our sellers must arrive informed and armed with insights to have meaningful conversations in local markets, and TopLine-Pivot is here to make that easy."

"This is a time of tremendous change for television revenue leaders. The transactional pie is shrinking, and often, there's little cultural support for developmental business. At the same time, new and disruptive competitors are creating a challenging environment," said Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig. "We partnered with SmithGeiger and Nicole Bergen's Elevate team to create this groundbreaking system that provides turnkey sales intelligence, accelerates sales cycles, and empowers television and digital video sales executives to spend more time doing what they do best — selling."

TopLine-Pivot will be previewed by Elevate's founder Nicole Bergen and Futuri Chief Revenue Officer Todd Storch at NAB Show 2022 in the session What Broadcast Brands Need to Know About the Future of Monetization, which takes place on Monday, April 25, at 4p PT in the Capitalize Zone's Innovation Theater; get more information at futurimedia.com/NABShow2022. You can also learn more about TopLine-Pivot at futurimedia.com/toplinepivotlaunch.

For more information:

About Elevate, a division of SmithGeiger

Elevate talks to over 50,000 consumers and tests over 1,000 advertisements each year. They specialize in helping US businesses and marketers connect with today's distracted consumers to increase marketing effectiveness. Through in-depth, local, custom research explorations powered by SmithGeiger, Elevate makes converting consumers and growing revenue easy for brands across the US in a variety of verticals. Elevate uses the best research practices and methodologies available to support its data collection and creative consulting processes. For more information, visit growwithelevate.com .

About Futuri

Futuri is the leading provider of cloud-based audience engagement and sales intelligence software for broadcasters and digital publishers. Brands rely on Futuri solutions like TopLine, which delivered $130 million in advertising and sponsorship revenue to its broadcast partners in 2021, to make their content more relevant, accessible, engaging, and results-driven. Founded in 2009, Futuri holds 14 published or pending patents in 151 countries. Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Futuri is the only audience engagement platform that includes solutions for sales, marketing, and content teams. For more information, visit futurimedia.com .

