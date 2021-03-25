Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ecosystem

Movendo Technology's multifunctional rehabilitation device, HUNOVA, is able to analyse 130 different biomechanics parameters of the lower limb before and after surgery, generating a bespoke functional evaluation knee index. This provides a personalised patient recovery programme to support the return of strength and function of the joint's articulation. The index can also be extended to the hip and ankle.

Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence ecosystem addresses clinical challenges through the continuum of care including patient engagement, pre-operative planning, digital and robotic surgery, post-operative assessment, and outcomes measurement. Smith+Nephew's next generation robotics-assisted platform, the CORI™ Surgical System, is scheduled to launch in Europe during the first half of 2021 after a successful introduction in the US last year.

"We are thrilled that this collaboration will start in Europe," said Peter Coenen, President EMEA, Smith+Nephew. "By combining our innovations in robotics-assisted surgical systems with HUNOVA Robotic technology, we bring together personalised implant placement and soft tissue balancing with a rehabilitation treatment to deliver greater benefits to patients, accelerate recovery and improve function."

"We are extremely proud and excited about this new partnership that will make robotics-assisted surgery and rehabilitation an integrated, more effective and engaging process," said Simone Ungaro, CEO of Movendo. "I am looking forward to bringing this innovative concept world-wide in collaboration with Smith+Nephew."

The collaboration further emphasises Smith+Nephew's commitment to data driven enabling technologies that allow our customers to provide the highest level of care to their patients. For more information about Real Intelligence, please visit www.real-intelligence.com.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.6 billion in 2020. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

About Movendo

Movendo Technology, part of the biopharmaceutical group Dompé Holdings, was established in 2016. Headquartered in Genoa, Italy with subsidiaries in Munich, Germany, and Boston, USA, Movendo develops and commercialises robotic and digital rehabilitation solutions for objective, functional assessments, and effective treatments. hunova©, the company's flagship product and one of the most versatile robotic assistive device available, improves orthopaedic rehabilitation, the management of neurological and chronic conditions, active aging and athletic performance. Proprietary software algorithms and novel IT solutions provide for predictive and personalised therapy, telerehabilitation as well as for data-driven population health management tools.

For more information about Movendo Technology, please visit www.movendo.technology

Forward-looking Statements

