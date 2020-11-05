Smith+Nephew adds patient selection and care-pathway optimization tools to ARIA Digital Care Management Platform for ASCs

ARIA SiteSelect is a clinical decision support tool created to enable a clinician to determine whether a patient is a suitable candidate for outpatient surgery in the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) setting. ARIA SiteSelect is based on an algorithm that uses multiple factors related to the patient's medical history and lifestyle including their demographic, social, functional and medical status in order to support the clinician in determining the appropriate surgical site of care.

ARIA Optimized Recovery Pathways are a series of outpatient total joint care pathways selected and optimized by the clinician in ARIA to support the standardization of care plans for outpatient total joint procedures. The evidence-based 90-day episode of care pathways are designed to support the potential reduction in complications associated with post-operative pain control while also helping to restore the patient's functional mobility sooner after surgery, which can support improved outcomes.1

The assets were designed for clinicians and are intended to be used by clinical practices and surgical sites of care to support their treatment protocols.

"As more healthcare practitioners and patients realize the potential benefits of outpatient surgery in the ASC setting, it's more important now than ever to offer clinicians a tool to indicate and help guide patients to the site of care where they stand to experience the best outcome," said Dr. Ritesh Shah2, orthopaedic surgeon at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute and Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

"Delayed ambulation after surgery is a critical factor that can detrimentally affect recovery for a total joint patient," said Dr. Nishant Shah2, Partner with Midwest Anesthesia Partners. "The goal of the clinical pathways is to streamline the process, make it more consistent from patient to patient, and create efficiencies that enable patients to get back to the lives they enjoy sooner."

"ARIA SiteSelect and ARIA Optimized Recovery Pathways are additional solutions in our Positive Connections digital toolkit that empower surgeons to make informed, efficient decisions within their clinical practice and ASC," said Laura Rector, Vice President for Ambulatory Surgery Centers at Smith+Nephew. "We support long-term solutions for ASCs and clinicians in an effort to help them improve practice management."

ARIA, Smith+Nephew's digital care management platform, was launched in August 2020. It promotes engagement between patients and providers to support the overall patient experience before and after surgery. To learn more about ARIA, or to register for a product demonstration, visit Think-ARIA.com.

References and disclosures

Pelt CE, Anderson MB, Pendleton R, et al. Improving value in primary total joint arthroplasty care pathways: changes in inpatient physical therapy staffing. Arthroplasty Today. 2016;3(1):45-49. Dr. Ritesh Shah and Dr. Nishant Shah are the clinical creators of the algorithm and pathways and provide consultancy services to Smith+Nephew.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,500+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.1 billion in 2019. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading profit margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; relationships with healthcare professionals; reliance on information technology and cybersecurity; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

◊ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Smith & Nephew plc

Related Links

http://www.smith-nephew.com

