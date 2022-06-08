Smith+Nephew announces first total hip replacement cases on its CORI™ Surgical System using RI.HIP MODELER and RI.HIP NAVIGATION

The CORI Surgical System is a second-generation platform that is small, portable, and capable of performing robotic-assisted knee and computer-guided hip surgery on a single platform. Unlike other systems, it eliminates time, costs, and radiation exposure associated with preoperative CT imaging. 1,2

RI.HIP NAVIGATION is a new application designed to help maximize accuracy and reproducibility in supine and lateral approaches by delivering patient-specific component alignment – a critical factor for surgeons when assessing individual THA cases. When combined with complementary tools for case planning, such as RI.HIP MODELER and implants with proven performance, the CORI Surgical System delivers a comprehensive solution for hips.

"RI.HIP NAVIGATION enables surgeons who perform total hip arthroplasty to execute a personalized surgical plan. This innovative technology combined with the OR3O™ Dual Mobility System helps to address hip instability," said Dr. Thorsten Seyler.

The RI.HIP MODELER mobile application may be utilized in surgical planning to evaluate cup placement based on a patient's unique spinopelvic condition. Now, surgeons may preoperatively assess implant impingement and other factors to help reduce the potential for postoperative hip dislocation.

Dr. Hallows performed the first THA case using both RI.HIP MODELER and RI.HIP NAVIGATION on the CORI System. Complementing the enabling technologies used, he selected the ABLE™ Anterior Approach - a minimally invasive, muscle-sparing approach which drives efficiency with few complications and no barriers to adoption.3 Dr. Hallows commented, "RI.HIP MODELER is a true game changer in total hip surgery. The preoperative spinopelvic assessment tool allows me to simplify a cumbersome process in just a few minutes. Using an iPad, RI.HIP MODELER allows me to individualize care for each of my patients and will be an integral part of all RI.HIP cases I perform using the CORI™ System going forward."

"Instability remains a challenge in hip surgery, but new technology and implants are changing the game," said Randy Kilburn, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Orthopaedic Reconstruction, Robotics and Digital for Smith+Nephew. "RI.HIP NAVIGATION and RI.HIP MODELER are important additions to our robotics and enabling technology portfolio that will help fuel growth of the CORI Surgical System as a leading choice for total hip arthroplasty."

To learn more, please visit www.real-intelligence.com.

References

Ponzio DY, Lonner JH. Preoperative Mapping in Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty Using Computed Tomography Scans Is Associated with Radiation Exposure and Carries High Cost. J Arthroplasty. 2015;30(6):964-967 Smith+Nephew 2020. CORI and NAVIO Technical Specification Comparison. Internal Report. ER0488 REV B. Smith+Nephew. The ABLE™ (advanced anterior approach): a retrospective case series. Clinical and Medical Affairs Evidence Outcomes Report. Published internal document. 2021. EO.REC.PCSgen.001.v1

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2021. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Smith & Nephew plc