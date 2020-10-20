Smith+Nephew announces remote Physical Therapy (PT) functionality; expanding its ARIA Care Management Platform for ASCs

ARIA Home PT will utilize an on-screen avatar "coach" and remote monitoring to guide patients through post-acute physical therapy at home. The avatar coaches patients through their prescribed program utilizing 3D motion-capture technology to measure movement and capture rehabilitation metrics critical to patient recovery. These sessions occur in combination with live tele-visits with licensed physical therapists. The ARIA Home PT equipment is shipped directly to the patient's home and requires no wearable technology by the patient user.

An online library of exercises is paired with personalized virtual visits with licensed physical therapists to promote preventive and rehabilitative care of common orthopaedic conditions such as knee osteoarthritis and rotator cuff tears. ARIA Home PT may be of particular interest to self-insured employers and third-party administrators to supplement their existing employee benefits and population health offerings while managing costs.

The modules aim to expand access to care between patients and PT practices and are designed to promote patient education, adherence and satisfaction.

"We have listened to our ASC customers, and their resounding message has been that the anticipated migration toward same-day surgery and a need for digital health solutions has been hastened in recent months," said Laura Rector, Vice President for Ambulatory Surgery Centers at Smith+Nephew. "Patients and providers are seeking new ways to provide healthcare remotely, and our tele-PT asset integrations into ARIA will help further facilitate the ongoing shift of site of care in orthopaedics – pre and post- operatively. It's a timely addition to our Positive Connections toolkit."

Launched in August 2020, ARIA is a connected care solution designed to make clinical staff more efficient, streamline care decisions and lead patients to a life unlimited. To learn more about ARIA, or to register for a product demonstration, visit Think-ARIA.com.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,500+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.1 billion in 2019. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

