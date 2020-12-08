Smith+Nephew announces RI.INSIGHTS - a global data analytics platform designed to advance the standard of care for robotics-assisted joint replacement procedures

Previously, surgeons were unable to review complex robotics surgical information for individual patients or benchmark against their peers. RI.INSIGHTS collects intra and post-op data during robotics-assisted procedures and then presents this data alongside post-op patient outcomes allowing surgeons to gain insights of their robotics-assisted surgical procedures.

The RI.INSIGHTS platform is a key addition to Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence portfolio of products and solutions - including the CORI™ Surgical System - introduced earlier this year.

"The launch of RI.INSIGHTS further strengthens Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence platform and underscores our advancement into digital health," said Skip Kiil, President of Global Orthopaedics for Smith+Nephew. "We are excited for surgeons to start using the insights provided by strong clinical data collected by the platform to drive improved patient outcomes."

"The RI.INSIGHTS platform maps the future of robotics and digital surgery," said Dr. Nathwani, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Imperial College Healthcare, NHS Trust and The London Clinic. "Robotics has proven accuracy, and using the wealth of individualized intra and post-op planning data that RI.INSIGHTS delivers, we can analyse surgical parameters like never before to provide the best customized robotic solutions for our patients."

"Today, with RI.INSIGHTS we can streamline robotics surgery with proven accuracy, where the data I collect as a surgeon can drive my surgical decisions before making a bone cut. Additionally, the outcomes data collected after the surgery provides a feedback loop that can validate those surgical decisions, allowing us to further refine our surgical goals," said Dr. Jimmy Chow, Orthopaedic Surgeon for Hip and Knee, Orthopedic Institute of the West. "Tomorrow, we hope to be able to change the shape of orthopedics through data. The RI.INSIGHTS platform is sophisticated enough to one day identify, qualify, and even guide future surgeons' decisions. We hope to elevate the level of all surgeries and outcomes for all patients."

RI.INSIGHTS is available on a limited basis, with a full commercial release following in 2021. To learn more about Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence ecosystem, please visit www.smith-nephew.com/professional/products/robotics/real-intelligence/.

