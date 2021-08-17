Smith+Nephew expands its leading WEREWOLF™ Technology into total joint arthroplasty with launch of WEREWOLF FASTSEAL 6.0 Hemostasis Wand

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the launch of WEREWOLF FASTSEAL 6.0 Hemostasis Wand, bringing its leading radio-frequency technology to orthopaedic reconstruction surgeons.

Using low temperature thermal energy, the FASTSEAL 6.0 Hemostasis Wand delivers hemostatic sealing during open orthopaedic procedures such as total joint arthroplasty (TJA) – this technology has shown to significantly reduce total blood loss*1 as well as significantly shortening procedure time.**2

WEREWOLF FASTSEAL 6.0 Hemostasis Wand

Intra-operative bleeding presents challenges for surgeons, including risks to patients and impaired visibility during the procedure. The FASTSEAL 6.0 Wand aims to support surgeons to overcome those challenges while managing patient outcomes.

"The FASTSEAL 6.0 Hemostasis Wand excels in its delivery of hemostasis. The MAX power button feature allows me to immediately target and treat bleeding vessels quickly and effectively. The wand felt great in my hand; was easy to manoeuvre, comfortable, and versatile" commented Ronald W, Singer, MD, OrthoCarolina, USA, and the first surgeon to use the FASTSEAL 6.0 Wand since its approval by the FDA. "As we look to minimise the footprint in our operating room spaces, being able to integrate the [FASTSEAL] wand onto the WEREWOLF platform is hugely beneficial too."

The launch of the FASTSEAL 6.0 Wand expands the WEREWOLF platform utilising Smith+Nephew's leading radio-frequency technology. Building off the strong legacy of the WEREWOLF brand, predominantly used in Sports Medicine and Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) procedures, the latest generation of the WEREWOLF Controller now allows for one single system to be used across multiple specialties including Sports Medicine, ENT and orthopaedic procedures.

"We're thrilled to introduce our industry-leading WEREWOLF technology into a new market segment with hemostasis wands," said Scott Schaffner, SVP and GM, Global Sports Medicine, Smith+Nephew. "With this launch we're combining our most innovative Sports Medicine technology with our leading Orthopaedic Reconstruction portfolio to offer a complete Smith+Nephew solution; one that is hugely valuable for our orthopaedic customers and their patients."

* compared to monopolar electrocautery for THA using an anterolateral approach (p=0.0001, n=50)

** compared to monopolar electrocautery for infected revision total knee arthroplasty (TKA) (p=0.044, n=80)

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.6 billion in 2020. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

