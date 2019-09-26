Smith+Nephew introduces ground-breaking assurance program for TRIGEN™ INTERTAN™ Intertrochanteric Hip Fracture Nail

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announced the launch of its new INTERTAN Product Assurance (IPA) Program at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association Annual Meeting in Denver, CO. This first-of-its-kind program centers on the superior performance of the TRIGEN INTERTAN Intertrochanteric Hip Fracture Nail– a clinically proven product that yields better outcomes versus competitive single-screw devices.3

Smith+Nephew TRIGEN INTERTAN Nail Solution

The hip fracture market is growing rapidly, with more than 300,000 procedures in the US alone every year.4 With an estimated annual cost of $12-15 billion and an average reoperation rate of 6.6%, they are among the most expensive fractures to care for in the healthcare system.1,2 The IPA Program is structured to help mitigate this expense by potentially reducing the overall reoperation rate. In the instance that an implant fails to perform as expected, Smith+Nephew will refund the cost of the implant (to the facility) for 12 months following the patient's procedure.

The clinical superiority of the TRIGEN INTERTAN Intertrochanteric Hip Fracture Nail is what makes the IPA Program possible. In a meta-analysis published in Rheumatology and Orthopedic Medicine, the implant, which uses a Smith+Nephew proprietary Integrated Compression Screw, outperformed other intertrochanteric nails using a traditional single screw. The results showed INTERTAN significantly reduced the risk of implant related failures by 81% (p<0.00001) and revision surgery by 65% (p<0.0001)* when compared to single-screw nails.3

TRIGEN INTERTAN Intertrochanteric Hip Fracture nail is proven to have1

A lower risk of implant failure and non-union

Reduced postoperative pain

Faster time to fracture union, and

Proven high return pre-fracture status

"We feel that TRIGEN INTERTAN is the best hip fracture nail on the market, and we're willing to back that up with a program that underscores our confidence," said Craig Gaffin, Vice President and General Manager for Trauma and Extremities at Smith+Nephew. "The clinical evidence supporting its efficacy is overwhelming. Better patient outcomes mean better outcomes for hospitals, and we are thrilled to pass along these savings to the US healthcare system."2

*Pooled Results

References

1. Mundi S et al. Similar mortality rates in hip fracture patients over the past 31 years: a systematic review of RCTs. Acota Orthopaedica 2014; 85(1): 54-59.

2. Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of Fixation Options for Intertrochanteric Hip Fractures Eric Swart, MD, Eric C. Makhni, MD, MBA, William Macaulay, MD, Melvin P. Rosenwasser, MD, and Kevin J. Bozic, MD, MBA

3. Nherera LM, Trueman P, Horner A, Johnstone AJ, Watson JT. A meta-analysis of integrated compression screw compared to single screw nails using a single lag screw or single helical blade screw for intertrochanteric hip fractures. Rheumatol Orthop Med 2018; 3(4): 1-10. doi: 10.15761/ROM.1000156



4. Armin Arshi, MD, Kevin Rezzadeh, BA, Alexandra I. Stavrakis, MD, Susan V. Bukata, MD, and Erik N. Zeegen, MD. Standardized Hospital-Based Care Programs Improve Geriatric Hip Fracture Outcomes: An Analysis of the ACS NSQIP Targeted Hip Fracture Series. J Orthop Trauma 2019 Jun; 33(6): e223-e228. doi: 10.1097/BOT.0000000000001443

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 16,000+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT. Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.9 billion in 2018. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Smith+Nephew

Related Links

http://www.smith-nephew.com

