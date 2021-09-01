Smith+Nephew introduces pioneering new technologies for its JOURNEY™ II total knee arthroplasty portfolio

Contemporary knee designs are seeing a resurgence in a sub-category of tibial inserts that are designed to optimize knee kinematics through a more constraining medial design. This style of tibial insert provides a surgeon the option of not cutting a PS box in the femur, as well as either retaining or sacrificing the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL).

The design goal of the entire JOURNEY II family is to recreate the normal shapes, position and motion of the healthy knee. JOURNEY II Medial Dished (MD) is designed to provide more normal kinematics despite the condition or presence of the PCL. Expected to enter initial commercial release later this fall, it aims to improve patient function1-4, enable smoother patient recovery3,5 and deliver higher patient satisfaction1,3,6.

"I am excited about the addition of the Medial Dished insert to the JOURNEY II CR Total Knee System," said Dr. Kevin Fricka, Orthopaedic Adult Hip and Knee Reconstruction at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic. "This insert will allow me the flexibility I need to achieve excellent knee kinematics in both cruciate sacrificing and cruciate retaining total knee replacement procedures."

Smith+Nephew is further bolstering its TKA portfolio with the launch of SYNC Performance Instruments. Developed to help improve the surgeon's experience with a new ergonomic design, a reduction in the number of instruments, and a compact tray design. SYNC enables a streamlined, user friendly and intuitive solution with the performance and intraoperative flexibility surgeons demand to meet every challenge. Additionally, a customized tray configuration helps minimize OR footprint and can reduce the burden on central sterilization.

"Smith+Nephew's SYNC instrumentation provides a new level of intraoperative flexibility," said Dr. John Shields, Associate Professor Orthopaedics, Wake Forest Baptist Health. "They offer improved precision, ergonomics, and customization of modular trays that the entire team appreciates."

With over 250,000 implantations, the JOURNEY II TKA has system continued to demonstrate clinical improvements in patient satisfaction, function, recovery, as well help reduce the economic impact to the episode of care.5,7

To learn more about SYNC Instruments, JOURNEY II MD, or our total knee arthroplasty portfolio, please stop by the Smith+Nephew booth (#1735) during AAOS 2021.

References

1. Murakami K, Hamai S, Okazaki K, et al. In vivo kinematics of gait in posterior-stabilized and bicruciate-stabilized total knee arthroplasties using image-matching techniques. Int Orthop. 2018;42(11):2573-2581.

2. Kosse NM, Heesterbeek PJC, Defoort KC, Wymenga AB, Hellemondt GG. Minor adaptations in implant design bicruciate-substituted total knee system improve maximal flexion. Poster presented at: 2nd World Arthroplasty Congress;19-21 April, 2018; Rome, Italy.

3. Nodzo SR, Carroll KM, Mayman DJ. The Bicruciate Substituting Knee Design and Initial Experience. Techniques in Orthopaedics. 2018;33(1):37-41.

4. Takubo A, Ryu K, Iriuchishima T, Tokuhashi Y. Comparison of Muscle Recovery Following Bi-cruciate Substituting versus Posterior Stabilized Total Knee Arthroplasty in the Asian Population. J Knee Surg. 2017;30(7):725-729.

5. Mayman DJ, Patel AR, Carroll KM. Hospital Related Clinical and Economic Outcomes of a Bicruciate Knee System in Total Knee Arthroplasty Patients. Poster presented at: ISPOR Symposium;19-23 May, 2018; Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

6. Noble P.C, Scuderi G.R, Brekke A.C, et al. Development of a New Knee Society Scoring System. Clin Orthop Relat Res 2012;470(1):20-32.

7. Patel AR, Delhougne G. Hospital related clinical and economical outcomes of two premium knee systems in total knee arthroplasty (TKA) patients. Poster presented at: ISPOR Symposium; May 18–22, 2019; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.6 billion in 2020. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Smith & Nephew plc

Related Links

http://www.smith-nephew.com

