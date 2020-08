Smith+Nephew Launches ARIA Care Management Platform for Patients and Providers

The platform aims to help clinicians shorten the patient's post-acute recovery time, develop efficiencies that reduce costs, and generate key Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) and satisfaction data to better define value for both the patient and site of care. The platform contains customizable patient engagement pathways and enables connected, automated communication between the care navigator and patient. ARIA also displays dashboards that provide visibility for the patient and provider to help reduce variability in clinical outcomes.

In addition to those benefits, the platform also enables secure communication with referring providers and generates data that ambulatory surgery centers or clinical practices may utilize when interfacing with payers.

"Interconnectivity and communication have become core drivers of efficiency in every aspect of our lives," said Skip Kiil, President, Global Orthopaedics at Smith+Nephew. "ARIA will help our customers utilize digital connectivity with patients and their referral network to break down traditional barriers, improve patient compliance, and mitigate readmission risk using objective data."

Smith+Nephew acquired two digital technology products, MiJourney and Rapid Recovery Pathways, in February. The foundation for ARIA was built on MiJourney, and Rapid Recovery Pathways will be integrated into the platform later this year.

According to a white paper evaluating MiJourney's use in two hospitals and authored by its founders, the product generated documented cost savings and increased efficiency for customers and their patients, including:

a 45 percent reduction in readmission rates for some customers, thanks to fully integrated patient communication and progress evaluation 1

an approximate 35 percent reduction in 90-day episodic costs 1

a reduced length of stay in skilled nursing facilities by up to 30 percent for patients when using the product1

"Staying connected to our patients before, during and after their surgical episode helps us deliver better outcomes for them," said Dr. Rowland Roberson, an orthopaedic surgeon at Specialty Orthopaedic Group in Tupelo, Mississippi. "As existing MiJourney users, the new ARIA platform will enable our surgery center to continue to reduce variability while also maximizing our staff's efficiency in the office."

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,500+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.1 billion in 2019. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

