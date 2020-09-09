Smith+Nephew launches HEALICOIL™ KNOTLESS Suture Anchor; redefines healing potential for rotator cuff repair

With the most open architecture design among leading competitors1* and with less foreign material entering the body1, the repair site can be accessed by bone marrow and associated stem cells leading to healing and better bone ingrowth.2,3

The advanced biocomposite REGENESORB Material encourages the implant to be absorbed and replaced by bone within 24 months.4-6

"The real advantage of the [HEALICOIL] open architecture is that the marrow elements from the bone can reach the bone-tendon interface to promote healing where it is most needed" commented Ian Lo, MD FRCS(C), Assistant Professor, University of Calgary. "We have seen that the anchor leads to more robust healing of the tendon to the bone."

Smith+Nephew's Advanced Healing Solutions for rotator cuff repair is a suite of disruptive technologies that together create an environment designed to enhance the body's biological response to healing.7-11

"We are fully committed to providing our customers with world-class, comprehensive procedural solutions that help not just fix their patients but truly heal them so they can get back to living life unlimited as quickly as possible," said Scott Schaffner, General Manager and Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine, Smith+Nephew. "The launch of HEALICOIL KNOTLESS as part of our Advanced Healing Solutions portfolio is further reinforcement of our commitment to redefine the body's healing potential."

References

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,500+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.1 billion in 2019. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

