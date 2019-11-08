Smith+Nephew launches industry-first OR3O™ Dual Mobility System utilising unique OXINIUM™ DH metal alloy for use in primary and revision hip arthroplasty

Since its introduction in 2010, the dual mobility segment has grown rapidly, and today 9% of primary hip arthroplasty procedures and 28% of revisions in the American Joint Registry utilized a dual mobility device. 2

OR3O incorporates Smith+Nephew's latest advanced bearing surface, OXINIUM DH (Diffusion Hardened), for its liner as well as its proprietary VERILAST™ Technology for its femoral head and polyethylene inserts. OXINIUM Technology has been shown to deliver significant reductions in wear compared to Cobalt Chrome (CoCr), the material used in most competitive products.3

"The OR3O Dual Mobility System is truly a fourth generation dual mobility offering by introducing OXINIUM technologies. This is a solution that allows patients to get back to their lives by providing stability and offers unique advantages compared to other systems," said Stephen Duncan, MD an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Kentucky.

"Our new OR3O Dual Mobility System is a groundbreaking product that offers technology not available in competitive systems," said Skip Kiil, President of Orthopaedics at Smith+Nephew. "The proven success of our VERILAST Technology and OXINIUM DH bearing surface set OR3O apart as a game changing solution in the hip arthroplasty market."

OXINIUM DH is the newest addition to Smith+Nephew's OXINIUM platform and increases the depth of hardening through a patented technology process. It is designed specifically to address hip arthroplasty needs.

Smith+Nephew's OR3O Dual Mobility System is available in the United States for both primary and revision applications and offers cross-compatibility with the R3 and REDAPT acetabular systems.

