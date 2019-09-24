Smith+Nephew launches LENS 4K Surgical Imaging System

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the launch of its LENS 4K Surgical Imaging System; a state-of-the-art visualization platform designed for end-to-end 4K imaging.

Smith+Nephew LENS 4K Surgical Imaging System

The LENS 4K System features a Camera Control Unit with an integrated light source, Camera Head, image management options and Tablet Application in a single solution. The latest native 4K 3CMOS Ultra High Definition technology combined with Smith+Nephew's proprietary image and light processing is intended to create impressive color reproduction, image clarity, and depth of field.

The LENS 4K System not only delivers on image quality, it has also been designed to minimize the complexity in equipment management and maximize OR workflows to help facilities drive efficiencies and effectiveness.

The LENS 4K System also introduces a newly designed autoclavable camera head that is ergonomically shaped for balance and comfort in a surgeon's hand. Programmable buttons on the camera head allow surgeons to control common functions and when used with the LENS iPad Application, settings may be controlled outside the surgical field. Setting options include image and video capture, transfer to an electronic medical record (EMR), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and report creation for patient communication.

"We are thrilled to introduce LENS 4K to a market that is demanding elite visual precision for surgeons performing arthroscopic procedures," said Scott Schaffner, Senior Vice President of Smith+Nephew Sports Medicine Marketing. "The LENS 4K image quality is extraordinary and combined with our integration technology to distribute surgical images and content, we are uniquely positioned to address the entire surgical workflow environment."

Ambulatory and multi-surgery centers will appreciate the flexibility of the LENS 4K platform, including the integrated light source and image management options enabling connectivity to the health system network for sharing reports, images and video with third-party systems such as electronic medical records (EMR), PACS or other clinical systems.

The LENS 4K System builds on more than 35 years of surgical video innovation from Smith+Nephew and seamlessly integrates with existing LENS scopes, displays, cannulas, obturators and trocars.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 16,000+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT. Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.9 billion in 2018. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™ Trademark of Smith+Nephew.

SOURCE Smith+Nephew

Related Links

http://www.smith-nephew.com

