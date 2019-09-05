Smith+Nephew launches new EVOS™ WRIST Plating System; an evolutionary treatment option for both simple and complex wrist fractures

"EVOS WRIST is a versatile, all-encompassing system with options for volar, dorsal, and forearm plating," said Dr. Louis W. Catalano of NYU Langone Health and the Roosevelt Hand-Shoulder Center-OrthoManhattan. "Different fractures have different needs, and what sets the EVOS WRIST plating system apart is the unique flexibility it provides me to choose the best option for my patient."

EVOS WRIST offers both stainless steel and titanium volar plate options, dorsal plates, and forearm specific plates. Stainless volar plates utilize variable-angle locking technology to allow more freedom in screw placement, as well as fixed-angle locking technology in longer plates for extra-articular fractures. Titanium options for fragment specific plates include distal ulna, intermediate column, radial column, and dorsal buttress plates.

"We are excited about EVOS WRIST for what it offers our customers – an expansive plating portfolio that's easy to use while allowing for thoughtful consideration of all fracture types and patterns for the wrist," said Craig Gaffin, Vice President and General Manager for Trauma and Extremities at Smith+Nephew. "It offers enhanced versatility on the standard of care for wrist fractures and rounds out our diverse portfolio of forearm/wrist/hand solutions – making it one of the most comprehensive in the market."

EVOS WRIST is available in the US, Europe and several other global markets and complements Smith+Nephew's comprehensive portfolio of plate and screw systems including EVOS™ SMALL, EVOS™ MINI and VLP MINI-MOD™.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 16,000+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT. Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.9 billion in 2018. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

Forward-looking Statements

