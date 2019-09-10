Smith+Nephew launches PICO™ 7Y in the US, a portable single use negative pressure wound therapy system to treat two wounds simultaneously

The PICO 7Y sNPWT kit includes two large multisite dressings with extended soft port, designed to conform to complex anatomies. 1 It is particularly suited for use on multiple wounds (for example breast procedures). The PICO 7Y pump also includes a check dressing indicator, which is intended to reduce unnecessary dressing changes and waste 2,3 , and is also 23% quieter than the first generation PICO, 4,5 making it less intrusive for patients.

The PICO sNPWT dressing includes a proprietary AIRLOCK Technology layer that uniformly and consistently delivers sufficient NPWT across a surgical incision and the surrounding zone of injury.6,7 This unique feature is designed to help reduce the risk of wound complications by reducing post-operative fluid8,9 and tension*10 around a closed surgical incision, when compared with standard dressings. The combination of these actions helps reduce the risk of surgical wound dehiscence11 and surgical site infections11, the two most common surgical site complications. In a recent meta-analysis of 16 studies—comprising over 2,000 incisions across multiple surgical specialties—prophylactic use of PICO on closed surgical incisions significantly reduced surgical site infections by 58%, length of hospital stay by one half a day and wound dehiscence by 26.4% as compared to standard of care.12

"PICO 7Y is the latest addition to the PICO family of sNPWT products, which have revolutionized the use of negative pressure wound therapy by making a treatment, previously predominantly used in a hospital inpatient setting, available to a wider range of outpatients in a cost effective, portable solution.13,14" said Ryan Frank, Vice President of US Marketing, Advanced Wound Management. The ability to treat two wounds simultaneously makes PICO 7Y ideal for procedures such as breast surgeries. "With breast surgical procedures becoming more frequent,15 increasingly complex,16,17 and with more women at high risk of breast cancer choosing to undergo risk-reducing surgery such as bilateral prophylactic mastectomy,18,19 PICO 7Y is improving the delivery of therapy for what is currently an unmet need."

PICO™ sNPWT has a strong evidence base with 103 published papers of which 21 are published RCTs and 65 are unique clinical studies.20,21

To learn more about PICO 7Y please see www.possiblewithpico.com/introduction/pico7y

For detailed product information, including indications for use, contraindications, precautions and warnings, please consult the product's applicable Instructions for Use (IFU) prior to use.

* as demonstrated in biomechanical modelling

† Absolute difference of 5% (10 patients); p=0.004.

‡ Reduction in wound breakdown: 24 patients; PICO 4.2%; standard dressings 16.7%. Number of patients too small to test for statistical significance.

References

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 16,000+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT. Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.9 billion in 2018. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

