Smith+Nephew's PICO™ Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System again shown to significantly reduce surgical site complications

The systematic review and meta-analysis included 29 studies on the outcomes of 5,614 patients. It demonstrated that using PICO sNPWT on closed surgical incisions resulted in significant benefits for patients across different surgical specialties, including orthopaedic, obstetric, cardiothoracic, colorectal, vascular and breast surgery, from a wide geographical distibution 1 .

The development of post-operative surgical site complications (SSCs), which includes SSIs, are a substantial burden for patients and healthcare systems, globally2. It is estimated that 5% of all patients undergoing a surgical procedure will develop an SSI2. In the U.S. alone, more than 500,000 patients are affected by SSIs each year, resulting in about 8,000 deaths annually3. SSIs are also the most common reason for readmission to hospital, accounting for 19.5% of overall readmissions4. However, 60% of all SSIs are considered preventable2.

"This new meta-analysis is another significant addition to the growing body of evidence supporting PICO therapy for SSC prevention, and helps provide important insights into optimising clinical management strategies for preventing SSIs, which are an increasing concern for healthcare providers and their patients around the world," said Cathy Dalene, Senior Vice President Global Marketing, Advanced Wound Management, Smith+Nephew.

The unique PICO sNPWT dressing includes the proprietary AIRLOCK◊ Technology for uniform and consistent delivery of therapeutic NPWT across a closed surgical incision and the surrounding zone of injury5. PICO sNPWT has been shown to help reduce SSCs by helping to reduce lateral tensile forces6 and oedema7-9, whilst increasing perfusion10, 11 and lymphatic drainage12 across close surgical incision.

PICO sNPWT has a strong evidence base with 137 published papers of which 21 are published randomised controlled trials (RCTs) and 5 are health economic studies13. This includes medical technology guidance from the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which supports the adoption of PICO sNPWT as it provides better outcomes than standard care for helping to prevent SSCs in high-risk patients with closed surgical incisions, with similar overall cost14.

