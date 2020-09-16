Smith+Nephew's T.I.M.E. CDST launch judged Most Innovative at the 2020 Gartner Communications Awards

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today welcomes the announcement that its campaign to develop and promote the T.I.M.E. clinical decision support tool (CDST)1 was awarded Most Innovative in the category Excellence in Reputation & Thought Leadership at the 2020 Gartner Communications Award Ceremony. The campaign was chosen among 200 entries from organisations across 30 countries.

Smith+Nephew's campaign addressed the finding that 40% of wound care specialists did not routinely use wound assessment tools leading to considerable variability in clinical practice.2

"To help improve consistency in front line wound care, we developed the T.I.M.E. CDST, a simple 5-step framework that applies the principles of wound bed preparation as part of holistic patient care. We ensured clinical relevance by involving international clinical expert practitioners throughout the 3-step development process of 1) identifying the issue of variation in practice 2) developing, validating and launching the tool and 3) providing proof of concept by implementation in daily practice." said the programme leader, Claudia Matei, Global Marketing Director, Smith+Nephew.

The KOL-endorsed two-year programme has produced outstanding customer engagement. The clinical experts delivered eight publications, and the learnings and recommendations have been written up in a global consensus document and published by the World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS).1-8 The communication strategy delivered a measurable shift in awareness of the new Smith+Nephew direction internally and externally.

"The evidence pertaining to the impact of the T.I.M.E. CDST is growing and outcomes achieved show that it increases practitioner confidence and promotes evidence-based decision-making, all which have resulted in greater consistency of care delivery and enhanced clinical outcomes.8" said Prof. Zena Moore Professor, Head of the School of Nursing and Midwifery, and Directors of the Skin Wounds and Trauma (SWaT) Research Centre, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

"The Smith+Nephew team is very excited to be judged Most Innovative." said Kirsti Harefallet, Global Director Marketing Communications, Smith+Nephew. "The award recognises the importance of identifying key drivers for Smith+Nephew's most important audience segments, exploring new and creative uses of PR and social media, leveraging internal and external partnerships to build stakeholder engagement, and demonstrating the value of reputation to business outcomes. We appreciate this recognition of our effective planning and implementation of this programme to deliver on Smith+Nephew's mission of a Life Unlimited."

To learn more about T.I.M.E. CDST please visit https://www.smith-nephew.com/key-products/advanced-wound-management/time/

References

Moore Z, Dowsett C, Smith G, et al. TIME CDST: an updated tool to address the current challenges in wound care. J Wound Care 2019; 28(3):154-161. Ousey K, Gilchrist B, Jaimes H. Understanding clinical practice challenges: a survey performed with wound care clinicians to explore wound assessment frameworks. Wounds International. 2018;9(4):58-62. Swanson T, Duynhoven K, Johnstone D. Using the new T.I.M.E. Clinical Decision Support Tool to promote consistent holistic wound management and to eliminate variation in practice in Victoria, Australia : Part 1. Wounds International. 2019;10(2):38–47. Woo K. Using the new T.I.M.E. Clinical Decision Support Tool to promote consistent holistic wound management and eliminate variation in practice: Part 3 at the West Park Healthcare Centre, Chronic Care and Rehabilitation Hospital, Canada . Wounds International. 2019;10(3):48-55. Jelnes R, Halim AA, Mujakovic A, et al. Using the new T.I.M.E. Clinical Decision Support Tool to promote consistent holistic wound management and eliminate variation in practice: Part 2 at the Sygehus Sønderjylland Hospital, Sønderborg, Denmark . Wounds International. 2019;10(3):40–44. Blackburn J, Ousey K, Stephenson J. Using the new T.I.M.E. Clinical Decision Support Tool to promote consistent holistic wound management and eliminate variation in practice: Part 5, survey feedback from non-specialists. Wounds International. 2019;10(4):40–49. Walters S, Snowball G, Westmorland L, Spanjers J, Rozells A, Carville K. Using the new T.I.M.E. Clinical Decision Support Tool to promote consistent holistic wound management and eliminate variation in practice: Part 4 at Silver Chain Group, Perth, Australia . Wounds International. 2019;10(4):32-39. World Union of Wound Healing Societies (2020) Strategies to reduce practice variation in wound assessment and management: The T.I.M.E. Clinical Decision Support Tool. London : Wounds International. Available at: www.woundsinternational.com

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,500+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.1 billion in 2019. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN,NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

To learn more about how we can help you get CLOSER TO ZERO◊ delay in wound healing, please visit www.closertozero.com

