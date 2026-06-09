SmithRx Launches Best-in-Class Partner Ecosystem to Help Employers Deliver Sustainable and Clinically Appropriate GLP-1 Programs at Scale

SmithRx partners with 9amHealth, Calibrate, Cost Plus Drugs, FlyteHealth, Form Health, and others to deliver sustainable GLP-1 coverage, achieving up to 70% in cost savings for employers through its transparent, 100% pass-through PBM model

Through curated, shared-transparency partnerships with specialized obesity medicine and cardiometabolic weight management providers, SmithRx offers greater control and customization of GLP-1 coverage through employer benefits programs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SmithRx, a modern pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), launched its best-in-class partner ecosystem to deliver customized, comprehensive weight management programs with GLP-1 coverage to employers, centered around sustainable pricing and clinical appropriateness. Through partnerships with an array of specialized obesity medicine and weight management providers such as 9amHealth, Calibrate, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, FlyteHealth, and Form Health, SmithRx gains access to manufacturer-approved cash-pay pricing for GLP-1s and can design custom pharmacy benefits programs for employers of all sizes that accommodate their unique needs and budget.

When deployed with thoughtful, holistic plan design, obesity drugs can result in long-term employer savings and better employee health outcomes. However, employers bear substantial upfront costs for weight management coverage, including high drug costs and higher-than-expected utilization, which can impact healthcare budgets and jeopardize the longevity of these programs. New survey data shows that this financial strain is already impacting 2027 formulary selection. While most employers that currently cover GLP-1s for weight management expect to maintain coverage next year, a meaningful portion are uncertain or anticipate halting coverage altogether. Employers who do not yet cover GLP-1s for weight management are signaling that it's unlikely they will expand their offerings. Moreover, employees also experience significant GLP-1 related cost pressures, with nearly 70% of GLP-1 users citing cost as an influential factor on whether to start or sustain treatment.

Building off the momentum of its recent partnership announcement with Transcarent, SmithRx is inking more best-of-breed partnerships to provide its customers with wraparound navigation services for all their health benefits needs. This flexible, vendor-agnostic approach offers an effective path forward for employers who want to build sustainable weight management programs but may not know where to start. Rather than relying on rebates and high list prices like legacy PBMs, SmithRx identifies, secures, and onboards the lowest-cost drugs and helps manage dispensing and overall pharmacy logistics. SmithRx then tailors pharmacy benefit programs through its obesity medicine and weight management partners to deliver sustainable coverage for GLP-1s for small-to-enterprise employers, with some employers achieving up to 70% in cost savings.

"GLP-1s have become a standard of care for managing obesity, but without responsible oversight, rapid adoption and unmanaged care can strain employer health budgets and threaten the sustainability of these drugs' coverage," said Jake Frenz, CEO and Founder of SmithRx. "SmithRx, along with every partner in our ecosystem, believes that access and affordability are not mutually exclusive. Combining our model and our partners' clinical expertise allows us to deliver price transparency and long-term cost sustainability that protects the financial health of the employers and the long-term wellbeing of members."

"The traditional PBM model has turned GLP-1 coverage into a financial breaking point for employers, but it doesn't have to be that way," said Ron Harrison, Chief Growth Officer of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "By bringing MCCPDC's transparent, cost-plus pricing into SmithRx's innovative partner ecosystem, we are stripping away the hidden markups and misaligned rebate incentives. Together, we're proving that employers can finally offer life-changing weight management benefits without putting their healthcare budgets at risk."

"GLP-1 medications are reshaping obesity care, but employers need more than expanded access alone, they need clinically rigorous, sustainable programs that deliver measurable outcomes," said Evan Richardson, founder and CEO of Form Health. "Our partnership with SmithRx brings together transparent pharmacy benefits and physician-led obesity care to help employers expand access responsibly while keeping costs sustainable and predictable over the long term."

Learn more about the SmithRx partnership program: http://smithrx.com/weight-management-program

About SmithRx

SmithRx is a modern PBM dedicated to reducing the cost and complexity of pharmacy benefits. The company empowers organizations of all sizes to take control of their pharmacy spend with a radically transparent, universal pass-through model, innovative cost-saving programs, and intuitive technology. Unlike legacy PBMs, SmithRx eliminates hidden fees, passes through 100% of rebates and discounts, and provides real-time prescription pricing and detailed savings reports. This gives clients the insights they need to make informed decisions and achieve meaningful savings for both their business and their employees. Experience the difference transparency, trust, and fairness can make in building a more equitable healthcare system. Learn more at www.smithrx.com.

About 9amHealth

9amHealth is a virtual specialty care platform focused on managing high-cost chronic conditions at scale. The company partners with employers, health plans, and pharmacy benefit managers to deliver comprehensive, cost-effective medical care for individuals living with obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Members receive access to specialized clinicians, including endocrinologists, obesity medicine specialists, and clinical pharmacists, at-home lab testing, prescription medications, and lifestyle support.

9amHealth was founded in 2021 and is backed by leading healthcare investors like Define Ventures, SemperVirens VC, 7Wire Ventures, and The Cigna Group Ventures.

Learn more at www.join9am.com.

About Calibrate

Calibrate is the first digitally integrated obesity management solution, proven to deliver multi-year weight loss and cardiometabolic improvement. Its personalized model unifies live clinical care and coaching, adapting to each member as an individual and translating their "why" into healthy habits that last a lifetime.

Backed by nearly six of real-world clinical data, Calibrate members achieve sustained outcomes that exceed results from medication alone. Across diverse employer populations, the program has reduced GLP-1 spend while driving long-term weight loss and improving metabolic health.

Calibrate partners with employers ranging from several thousand to several hundred thousand employees across multiple industries and works with all major PBMs. For more information, visit calibratehealth.com.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, PBMs, and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to benefit plans nationwide. Learn more at www.markcubancostplusdrugcompany.com.

About FlyteHealth

FlyteHealth delivers a precision cardio-kidney-metabolic care solution spanning obesity, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and related comorbidities. Built by leaders in clinical obesity management, FlyteHealth combines AI-powered clinical intelligence, board-certified specialists, high-touch care teams, and a digital operating system proven to improve engagement, adherence, and health outcomes while lowering total cost of care. Across diverse populations, FlyteHealth has demonstrated:

High medication adherence and persistence

Clinically significant weight reduction leveraging both GLP-1s and non GLP-1s

Meaningful improvements in LDL, HbA1c, and blood pressure

Sustained engagement driven by FlyteHealth's digital operating system

These outcomes have been validated independently and are being applied at scale across our book of business.

Learn more at www.flytehealth.com.

About Form Health

Form Health is the national leader in science-based obesity and cardiometabolic care, delivering comprehensive medical treatment that addresses obesity as the root cause of many chronic health conditions. Form provides physician-led care delivered by American Board of Obesity Medicine-certified clinicians and supported by specialized Care Teams, including Advanced Practice Providers and Registered Dietitians. This evidence-based approach combines personalized behavioral health support, nutrition guidance, physical activity programs, and FDA-approved medications, when appropriate. Form helps organizations navigate the rapidly evolving GLP-1 landscape while driving measurable outcomes—from reduced medical spending to improved employee productivity and retention. The result is lasting weight loss, improved cardiometabolic health, and guaranteed ROI for enterprise partners. Learn more at formhealth.co.

SOURCE SmithRx