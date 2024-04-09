SmithRx Revolutionizes its Prior Authorization Process with Banjo Health's Leading-Edge AI Platform

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banjo Health, an innovative provider of intelligent prior authorization software, is excited to announce its partnership with SmithRx, a transparent and 100% pass-through pharmacy benefits manager (PBM). This partnership aims to improve timeliness, transparency, and reliability in SmithRx's prior authorization (PA) workflows & medical policy management.

"At Banjo Health, we are passionate about providing solutions at the intersection of Cost and Quality. SmithRx takes a unique approach using technology to provide its members optimal care at the lowest possible cost. We are thrilled to partner with such a forward-thinking group," remarks Saar Mahna, CEO of Banjo Health.

SmithRx went live with Banjo Health's BanjoPA and Composer solutions in November. Key benefits include:

Supercharge Medical Policy Operations: Leveraging Generative AI with Composer to help SmithRx manage their clinical policies more effectively.

Banjo Health provides in-depth data transparency, enabling clearer insights into internal business operations and streamlining the PA process for enhanced operational efficiency. Integrations and Automation for Scalability: Banjo Health's tech solutions have integrated across SmithRx's technology suite, creating greater efficiency within their ecosystem.

Vinay Panchal, Director, Clinical Review at SmithRx, commented, "Banjo Health's platform empowers us to give our members the highest level of service for their prior authorizations. Composer is a game-changing technology that helps us drive transparency with our providers and consistent, timely reviews of our PAs. The Banjo team continues to be exceptional in delivery of quality products and services to us."

About Banjo Health

Banjo Health is on a mission to empower timely access to appropriate care. Banjo's platform achieves this by combining leading edge technology, deep domain expertise, and efficiency. Serving over 17 million lives across multiple payer and PBM clients, Banjo Health is trailblazing a new path with solutions for the medical and pharmacy benefit. Visit BanjoHealth.com for more information.

About SmithRx

SmithRx is working to reduce complexity and cost by building a new type of pharmacy benefits manager (PBM). Combining advanced technology, a member-centric approach, and innovative cost savings programs, we are making prescriptions more affordable and delivering valuable simplicity, transparency, and savings to main street businesses. SmithRx is at the forefront of reshaping pharmacy benefits for small employers across the United States. Visit SmithRx.com.

