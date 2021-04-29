Smithsonian Affiliate Nuclear Museum to Host Virtual Event of Asian Cultural Performances

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mexico's Asian communities will virtually provide cultural performances and music, bright Japanese floral arrangements, intricate Chinese art activities and much more beginning at 10:00 a.m. MT, Saturday, May 8. The Smithsonian Affiliated National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, partnered with the Sandia National Laboratories Asian Leadership Outreach Committee, will virtually host the 24th Annual Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Day, celebrating the cultural traditions, ancestry, native languages, and unique experiences represented among ethnic groups from Asia and the Pacific.

Virtual guests will be treated to both live and pre-recorded sessions that include cultural dance performances, captivating activities such as origami and calligraphy, learning about beautiful Ikebana floral arrangements, delicious Asian food demonstrations and more.

"We are very proud to once again host this inspirational day showcasing the many facets of Asian and Pacific Island cultures," said Jim Walther, the Museum's Director. "Though we must meet virtually during our 24th year celebrating Asian culture and heritage, we look forward to a day filled with inspiration and beauty."

Through the continuing support of the Chinese Cultural Center and Lin's Martial Arts Academy, Talin Market, New Mexico School of Chinese Language and Arts, Ikebana International Chapter 41, BK Taiko, Association of Chinese-American Engineers and Scientists of New Mexico, and the New Mexico School of Chinese Language & Arts, virtual visitors will be treated to performances including Chinese martial arts, Chinese dancing, Polynesian dancing, Japanese Taiko drumming, Asian food demonstrations and much more.

Pre-registration is required, and it is free to attend. Sponsorship for this event is from the City of Albuquerque Urban Enhancement Trust Fund.

For more information about this event, please email [email protected] or visit nuclearmuseum.org.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is located at 601 Eubank SE in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the entrance to the Sandia Science & Technology Park. Formerly the National Atomic Museum, which opened in 1969 and was chartered by Congress in 1991, the Museum serves as a repository and steward of nuclear-related historical items and is a nationally accredited, Smithsonian affiliate. The Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 361 days a year. The Museum's website is nuclearmuseum.org and the phone number is 505-245-2137.

