Smithsonian-Affiliated Nuclear Museum to Host Virtual Gala with World-Renowned Speakers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smithsonian-affiliated National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will virtually host the 23rd Annual Einstein Gala, beginning at 6 p.m. MST on Saturday, March 20, 2021. This 23rd annual, black-tie science party will go virtual - after being canceled in 2020 and seeing the museum close to the public for six months - to continue to raise funds for this non-profit's STEM education programs for students kindergarten through 12th grades.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will welcome guests from all over to explore an online silent auction filled with items unique to New Mexico, award the National Award of Nuclear Science & History Honoree, and experience entertainment featuring high school volunteer-led science experiments. Mobile bidding for the online silent auction will be available during the evening's festivities.

The highlight of the Gala each year is awarding the National Award of Nuclear Science & History to a significant person or organization in the nuclear science world that has had an impact on nuclear issues. The award celebrates the wide scope of achievement and commitment to furthering scientific endeavors made by individuals in areas of military leadership, medical technology, public policy and government, energy sciences, education, and space exploration.

This year, the museum will award Cynthia C. Kelly, President and Founder of the Atomic Heritage Foundation. The Atomic Heritage Foundation (AHF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of the Manhattan Project and its legacy. From 2002 on, AHF led efforts to create a Manhattan Project National Historical Park, working with Congress and Federal, State and local partners. Ms. Kelly will be introduced by Richard Rhodes, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Making of the Atomic Bomb.

All proceeds from the museum's virtual Einstein Gala fundraising event will help support the Museum's STEM educational programs, as well as professional development workshops for science and math teachers. The Einstein Gala is the largest fundraising event for the Museum each year.

For more information, or to buy your ticket, please visit nuclearmuseum.org or email [email protected].

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is located at 601 Eubank SE in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Formerly the National Atomic Museum, which opened in 1969 and was chartered by Congress in 1991, the Museum serves as a repository and steward of nuclear-related historical items and is a Smithsonian affiliate. The Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 361 days a year. The Museum's website is nuclearmuseum.org and the phone number is 505-245-2137.

