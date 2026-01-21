Smithsonian Channel announces three network series renewals

Lineup includes How Did They Build That?, How Did They Fix That? and Ice Airport Alaska

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithsonian Channel today announced new seasons of three top network series. Viewers will soar to new heights in Ice Airport Alaska while getting an inside look at the construction and maintenance of humanity's greatest engineering achievements in How Did They Build That?, hosted by Jay Ellis, and How Did They Fix That?

Full details on the Smithsonian Channel renewals below:

How Did They Build That?

Production Company: Curve Media

Curve Media Season Number: Five

Five Description: Across the globe, radical architects, ingenious engineers, and skilled builders are creating structures so outrageous, they defy logic...and often even gravity.

How Did They Fix That?

Production Company: Attraction

Attraction Season Number: Five

Five Description: How Did They Fix That? is a hands-on repair adventure series following host Mike Davidson and the hard hat heroes who face extreme challenges to keep the world's biggest machines up and running – no job is too tough!

Ice Airport Alaska

Production Company: Rare TV

Rare TV Season Number: Seven

Seven Description: Witness wild weather, emergency landings, and animal invaders at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska one of the world's busiest cargo airports.

About Smithsonian Channel

Smithsonian Channel is part of Paramount's TV Media Group, a flagship division of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY). The Group encompasses the Company's broadcast and cable television businesses, delivering world-class entertainment, news, and sports across every platform. Its powerhouse portfolio includes CBS Television Network, CBS News, CBS Stations, CBS Sports, and CBS Media Ventures, alongside a collection of iconic brands including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon. The Group is also home to award-winning studios – CBS Studios, See It Now Studios, BET Studios, and Nickelodeon TV Animation Studios – which produce original series and beloved programming that connect with audiences across platforms globally.

