Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery Premieres Major Exhibition "Every Eye Is Upon Me: First Ladies of the United States"

The exhibition's title is taken from a letter written by First Lady Julia Gardiner Tyler, who wrote to her mother soon after marrying President John Tyler in 1844. The Portrait Gallery's presentation uses Tyler's quote as a point of departure to examine the responsibilities and significance First Ladies have had since 1789, when Martha Washington became the first woman to fill the role. The exhibition centers on the women who entered the White House as spouses as well as other women who were recruited into service, including the sisters, nieces, and family friends, such as Dolley Madison, who served as White House hostess for the widowed President Thomas Jefferson. Through portraiture, the exhibition will shed light on the stories and personalities of each sitter, focusing on the myriad challenges they faced and their greatest accomplishments.

"These remarkable women by and large set aside self-interest to devote themselves to the responsibilities of being 'First Lady,' a complicated, non-electable role that continues to adapt with each beholder," Shaw said. "The portraits included in this exhibition visualize the difference between these women, revealing fascinating details about the worlds in which they moved and the historical moments in which they lived."

Working closely with the White House and the National First Ladies' Library, the Portrait Gallery exhibition brings viewers closer to understanding the hardships and triumphs of the dozens of dynamic women who embraced, sometimes reluctantly, the duties of serving as hostess for the President of the United States. The selection of portraits and related ephemera will include paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, engravings, and a video installation of photographs by contemporary photographer Annie Leibovitz. The exhibition also includes garments worn by Mary Todd Lincoln, Michelle Obama, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Nancy Reagan.

In addition to displaying some of the most iconic images of First Ladies in the Portrait Gallery's collection, "Every Eye Is Upon Me" features important loans from the White House, the National First Ladies' Library, and the U.S. Department of State, as well as several presidential sites and libraries and private collections. This is the largest presentation of First Lady portraiture to take place outside of the White House.

The National Portrait Gallery and Smithsonian Books have co-published a richly illustrated book, First Ladies of the United States, which offers an insightful essay by Shaw in addition to catalogue entries. The publication serves as a companion for the exhibition and takes on the same format as the recently published book America's Presidents (2017). First Ladies of the United States (2020) is now available for purchase through the museum's online store and will be widely available for purchase beginning Dec. 1. The Portrait Gallery has also launched a new resource website dedicated to the First Ladies at firstladies.si.edu.

"Every Eye Is Upon Me: First Ladies of the United States" is made possible through the support of the Smithsonian American Women's History Initiative, Morgan Stanley, Robert and Arlene Kogod and the generosity of many other donors.

For more information on the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, visit npg.si.edu.

SOURCE National Portrait Gallery

Related Links

si.edu

