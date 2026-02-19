SMNP Reviews Launches Flex Upgrade to Live Study Group, Expanding Access for Nurse Practitioner Board Prep

The enhanced Primary Care (FNP/AGPCNP) Live Study Group empowers nurse practitioner students to balance their demanding clinical schedules with effective board exam preparation.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMNP Reviews, a Blueprint Prep company that prepares nurse practitioner students for AANP and ANCC board exams, announced the launch of a major update to its flagship Primary Care Live Study Group (LSG). The Flex Upgrade strengthens the LSG's proven structure by removing fixed start and end dates to the course, allowing students to start their prep immediately and easily reschedule live sessions when life demands it.

Designed by nurse practitioners for future nurse practitioners, the Live Study Group has become one of the most trusted programs in AANP/ANCC board preparation. Its emphasis on reducing test anxiety and boosting confidence has helped thousands of NP students.

The Flex Upgrade builds on this foundation by making the course more adaptable for NP students who are often juggling family commitments alongside studying and work as an RN. Recent workforce data reports that 35.4% of registered nurses felt burned out several times per week, and national research from NCSBN shows that stress and workload pressures remain significant across the profession.

At the same time, it's not uncommon for primary care NP students to study for their boards on top of demanding clinical schedules—making flexible, adaptable support like the Live Study Group's Flex Upgrade not just helpful, but necessary.

Introducing the Flex Upgrade: Created for Busy NP Students

The Flex Upgrade incorporates several new features aimed at reducing barriers and helping NP students stay on track:

Start Anytime Access: Students can begin their program immediately upon enrollment, without waiting for a rigid start date.

Students can begin their program immediately upon enrollment, without waiting for a rigid start date. Expanded Live Session Options: Additional weekday and weekend dates—offered in both morning and afternoon time slots—provide greater scheduling flexibility.

Additional weekday and weekend dates—offered in both morning and afternoon time slots—provide greater scheduling flexibility. Easy Rescheduling: Students may now easily switch their live session dates if conflicts or unexpected life events arise.

"Every NP student is on a different journey, and now they can begin preparing any day of the month instead of waiting for the next live start date," said Caroline Grantham, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, NP instructor at SMNP Reviews. "I took the original SMNP Reviews LSG during my final semester of grad school, and the flexibility was a game-changer. Now, as an NP instructor, I see firsthand how that same flexibility empowers busy students to stay consistent, reduce stress, and reach their goals on their own timeline. With the Flex Upgrade, we've transformed an already effective program into an even more accessible and student-centered experience, allowing preparation to begin exactly when students are ready."

A Comprehensive, High-Support Program—Now Even Easier to Fit Into Busy Schedules

The Live Study Group remains a robust, comprehensive board prep solution, offering:

Engaging Live Sessions: Two 4-hour review sessions led by experienced NP instructors, plus 7+ optional "confidence check" sessions with study games, picture reviews, and rapid-fire content walkthroughs.

Two 4-hour review sessions led by experienced NP instructors, plus 7+ optional "confidence check" sessions with study games, picture reviews, and rapid-fire content walkthroughs. 3-Course Bundle: Combines three of SMNP Reviews' most popular self-paced courses—Crash Course, Diagnosis and Pharmacology In-Depth Review Courses—with 16+ hours of systems-based review covering 430+ high-yield topics, supported by targeted knowledge checks.

Combines three of SMNP Reviews' most popular self-paced courses—Crash Course, Diagnosis and Pharmacology In-Depth Review Courses—with 16+ hours of systems-based review covering 430+ high-yield topics, supported by targeted knowledge checks. Primary Care Question Bank: 1,800 questions, including five full-length mock exams designed to simulate the real test-day experience.

1,800 questions, including five full-length mock exams designed to simulate the real test-day experience. Adaptive Study Plan: A built-in smart calendar that automatically maps lessons from day one to test day and updates dynamically if a student falls behind or gets ahead.

A built-in smart calendar that automatically maps lessons from day one to test day and updates dynamically if a student falls behind or gets ahead. Comprehensive Study Materials: A printed, fill-in-the-blank study guide; six months' access to a job-hunting course; exclusive discount for 1:1 readiness coaching; and eligibility for 43 contact hours upon completion.

For many students—including Grantham—the combination of structured support and flexible, efficient study planning has been essential to staying motivated and confident.

"The LSG helped me prepare for boards by giving me a clear daily plan and consistent instructor support, which took the guesswork out of studying," added Grantham. "It lowered my test anxiety and ultimately inspired me to become an instructor myself."

Strengthening SMNP Reviews' Leadership in NP Education

As demand for NP education continues to rise, SMNP Reviews remains committed to providing innovative, student-centered board prep solutions that reduce stress and boost pass rates. The Flex Upgrade marks a significant evolution of the company's mission to make high-quality preparation accessible to every NP student—no matter their schedule or starting point.

"As an NP instructor, I've taught thousands of students and watched them grow from anxious learners into confident nurse practitioners," Grantham said. "LSG students consistently share how supported, prepared, and empowered they feel throughout the course. This update will elevate that experience even further."

To learn more about the SMNP Reviews Primary Care (FNP/AGPCNP) Live Study Group, please visit https://www.npreviews.com/exam-prep/fnp/live-study-group .

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and Qbanks for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as for residents, practicing physicians, PAs, and NPs via its acquisition of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews (SMNP Reviews). Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines unparalleled expertise in content creation, engaging video production techniques, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled outcomes for its learners, including industry-leading score increases and pass rates for learners taking standardized entrance exams and licensure certification exams. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com .

