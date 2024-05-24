Smoakland Cannabis Delivery Expands to Southern California

OAKLAND, Calif., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoakland, the premier cannabis delivery platform in the Bay Area, expands into Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Counties. Smoakland is the "King of Value" in California Cannabis and will now bring its high-quality cannabis product offerings to the Southern California market.

Customers can place orders for dozens of brands and hundreds of products on-demand or scheduled delivery via smokeland.com . Customers can also order through the Weedmaps platform. In addition to the $49 OZ, Smoakland is stocked and ready to deliver its unmatched newest product, "The Super J"(a 40%+ THC infused pre-roll) which retails for only $5 developed by Sublime Manufacturing, its most recent acquisition.

By leveraging robust buying power with Northern California cultivators and a streamlined supply chain, Smoakland delivers farm-fresh cannabis flower directly to consumers, earning it the nickname "the Trader Joe's of Weed," as noted by SF Gate.

Chang Yi, Chief Executive Officer of Smoakland, shared his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "We recognize that California customers are seeking more and more value everyday, and we're proud to provide them with good products at good prices, everyday. Our efficiency and customer service are the icing on the cake."

About Smoakland:

Smoakland is a premier cannabis delivery service and product manufacturer headquartered in Oakland, California. Known as the "King of Value," Smoakland is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable cannabis products to customers throughout California. The company emphasizes sustainability and innovation and continues to lead the cannabis industry by setting benchmarks for excellence, value, and environmental responsibility.

