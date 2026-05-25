SMOAKLAND'S 1776 COMPASSION PROJECT: A YEAR'S SUPPLY OF MEDICAL CANNABIS FREE TO MILITARY VETERANS FOR 2026!

Medical Cannabis Value Leader to Provide a Free Year's Supply of Premium Smoakland X Flower to California Veterans Navigating State Medical Access Amid Landmark Federal Policy Shifts

OAKLAND, Calif., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in honor of Memorial Day and the historic 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Smoakland, California's leading sungrown and sustainable cannabis brand and e-commerce delivery retailer, announced a groundbreaking compassionate care program for military veterans. For the remainder of 2026, Smoakland will provide a free year's supply of its premium Smoakland X cannabis flower to any military veteran who possesses a medical marijuana recommendation and obtains a valid California Medical Marijuana Identification Card (MMIC) through their local county health office.

A year's supply under this initiative is defined as one full ounce (1 oz) of premium Smoakland X medical cannabis flower delivered directly to the veteran's doorstep every month for the remaining months of 2026.

This historic announcement arrives on the heels of major federal progress, where the U.S. House of Representatives recently advanced landmark bipartisan legislation allowing Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) physicians to officially recommend medical cannabis to veterans living in legal states. Recognizing the urgent need for affordable, safe, and regulated therapeutic alternatives for post-traumatic stress (PTSD), chronic pain, and service-related injuries, Smoakland is stepping up to bridge the financial gap for California's heroes.

"As our nation reflects on 250 years of liberty this Memorial Day, we must look honestly at how we take care of the people who defended that liberty and freedom," said Chang Yi, CEO of Smoakland. "The recent shifts in VA policy are a massive victory, but federal bureaucracy still moves slowly, and out-of-pocket costs remain a barrier for veterans on fixed incomes. By providing a free monthly ounce of our premium, sungrown and sustainable flower, we are putting our resources where our mouth is. True patriotism and love of country means taking care of our own, our community, and our heroes."

To qualify for the program, California-based veterans must:

Secure a formal medical marijuana recommendation from a licensed physician (which can soon be facilitated via VA care teams under emerging guidelines). Register and obtain their official state Medical Marijuana Identification Card (MMIC) via their local California county health department office. Upload their credentials to the dedicated Smoakland secure veteran portal to activate their monthly delivery.

Smoakland's vertically integrated infrastructure and proprietary delivery network — spanning over 50+ cities — ensures that eligible veterans will receive their medicine discreetly, safely, and completely free of product costs.

Veterans can begin the verification and enrollment process immediately by visiting the initiative's official landing page at www.smoakland.com/veterans

About Smoakland

Founded in 2018 in Oakland, California, Smoakland is a premier vertically integrated cannabis brand, distributor, and e-commerce delivery retailer. Known as the "King of Value," Smoakland is dedicated to dismantling financial barriers to high-quality cannabis, offering safe, lab-tested, and natural sun-grown products delivered directly to consumers across California. Smoakland is the only natural, sun-grown and sustainable brand ranked in the top ten for cannabis flower products by Headset data in California.

Official Contact:

Chang Yi

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Smoakland Weed Delivery

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.smoakland.com

SOURCE Smoakland