Smodin's New AI Content Detector Empowers Students to Maintain Originality and Academic Integrity

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smodin, an AI-powered writing assistant platform, has launched an AI Content Detector to combat AI-generated plagiarism and uphold academic integrity. This tool addresses students' needs for authenticating their work in this AI-driven educational paradigm.

With the rise of AI tools in academic settings, students face unique challenges in maintaining authenticity in their work. Smodin's AI detection tool provides a simple, but effective, method for students to authenticate their work's originality without any fear of compromising itself with academic integrity. The tool helps students polish AI-generated writing and submit them without any concern of plagiarism.

"We live in an age where students are leveraging AI to enhance their writing, but they still need to ensure their work is meeting academic expectations for originality," said Shawn Sheikh, co-founder of Adly, a portfolio company that announced the acquisition of Smodin. Shawn continued to say "Our AI Content Detector tool empowers students to confidently submit their work by balancing the efficiency of AI with the need for academic integrity."

Smodin's AI detector tool provides students with a convenient and speedy way to scan their work, returning results in under 1.2 seconds. Compared to many AI detectors powered by ChatGPT, Smodin offers a significantly faster detection rate and greater accuracy, especially for multilingual content. This tool achieves a detection accuracy rate of over 99% on English text, with a 0% false positive ratio, and 96% detection accuracy rate on multilingual text, making it a reliable companion for students in their efforts to produce authentic work.

Empowering Students for Success

With more schools gradually tearing down the curtains on technology that identifies AI-generated content, this tool helps students stay ahead of the curve, leveraging AI responsibly while also ensuring their assignments meet academic standards.

Smodin's AI Content detector is used by students worldwide. Users rated it over 4.5 stars, highlighting its effectiveness, popularity, and broad appeal in educational environments around the world.

Other Tools

In addition to the AI Content Detector, Smodin offers the following:

AI Rewriter Tool: Aids students in humanizing AI drafts so that their essays, reports, and assignments sound natural and engaging. This is available on Smodin's platform and provides a complete suite of AI-driven writing aids to support students on their academic journey.

For more information on Smodin's AI Content Detector with respect to upholding academic integrity, visit [https://smodin.io].

SOURCE Smodin