Smoke Detective Announces Revolutionary Fire Safety Software

As a victim of a past house fire, Smoke Detective's CEO Steve Davis knows firsthand the trauma that fires can cause. "We believe Smoke Detective can have a real and lasting impact on fire safety globally," states Davis. With 2.6 billion smart phones in use worldwide and billions of other smart devices compatible with the program, Davis asserts, "We have the ability to dramatically increase the number of working smoke monitors."

House fires are one of the world's biggest potential disasters. In the U.S. alone, a house fire occurs every 98 seconds, leading to a fire-related death every 3 hours — all while smoke alarms fail to sound in 47% of these disasters. With the rise of nightly home sharing, B&Bs, and other novel overnight accommodations, Smoke Detective's phone application can provide peace of mind for travelers wherever they go. Devices like iPads, laptops, or unused phones can instantly become additional smoke monitors in any home.

Smoke Detective's proprietary software can also be deployed on security cameras, baby monitors, and CCTV. The added functionality of smoke detection to those devices will provide users with an additional level of safety.

Smoke Detective is currently in development, and plans to give away the basic smart phone app for free in the hope of having a real and positive impact on fire safety. For more information and to see the technology at work, visit smokedetective.com.

About Smoke Detective

Smoke Detective created the industry standard technological platform that turns any camera-enabled smart device into a smoke monitor without the need for calibration or additional hardware. Using an algorithm that processes images and videos in real time, Smoke Detective uses common place mobile processors to determine when visible smoke is present at the scene.

