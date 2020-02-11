Smoke Detector Market Study, 2017-2027 - Increasing in Demand for Smart Fire Alarms and Safety Technology

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smoke Detector Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smoke detector market is expected to reach US$ 3.01 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.



Growing applications of the internet of things (IoT) with smart devices, increasing injuries, a growing number of healthcare centers and industries, technological advancement and innovation in the smoke detectors are the major factors driving the market for smoke detectors.



Growing awareness towards fire-related hazards and penetration into new technology has made mandate the use of fire safety devices coupled with its presence across various projects worldwide. The aforementioned factor is expected to propel the demand for smoke detectors.



Due to the increasing penetration of artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning (ML), and internet of things (IoT), the smoke detector market is facing a transition over a range of products that includes home alarm systems, water leak detection devices, and smoke alarm/detectors. The integration of digital assistance and technological developments has driven the demand from end-users such as government, commercial, residential, industrial, and educational sectors for smart smoke detectors.



With increasing in demand for smart fire alarms and safety technology along with growing popularity for home automation technology, the global smoke detector market is expected to grow significantly over the forecasted period.



North America holds a market share of around 30% in 2018, witnessing the largest market for smoke detectors worldwide. As per the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), U.S. faces home fire deaths due to the malfunctioning and non-availability of smoke detectors. The aforementioned statistics encourage consumers to opt for smoke and fire alarm system in their residential and commercial premises.



The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, owing to an increase in population, real estate, and infrastructural sectors. Major players such as Schneider Electric are adopting strategies like mergers and acquisitions to increase customer penetration over smoke detectors.



However, higher initial investment cost, replacement cost, lack of power back-up for smoke detectors are some restraining factors for the growth of the global smoke detector market.



Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the study include Kidde, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, BRK Brands, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Group, Hochiki Corporation, Xtralis Pty Ltd., Robert Bosch LLC, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



