Smoke Detectors Market: 30% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Commercial & Public Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Smoke Detectors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the smoke detectors market by End-user (commercial and public, residential, and industrial), Type (photoelectric, dual-sensor, ionization, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment - The smoke detectors market share growth in the commercial and public segments is significant for revenue generation. The commercial and public segment includes commercial facilities such as office buildings, malls, multiplexes, data centers, art galleries, warehouses, hotels, motels, and supermarkets, and public facilities such as railway stations, museums, metro stations, hospitals, government buildings, and airports. The commercial and public segment is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to increasing growth in commercial and public space constructions, as well as the regulations mandating and underlying the installation of smoke detectors.

Smoke Detectors Market: Market Dynamics

The increase in residential construction will fuel the growth of the smoke detectors market size. Residential building owners are the key end-users of smoke detectors. Over the last few years, there has been a growing emphasis on safety measures, primarily due to accidents and related casualties in residential buildings. As a result, new guidelines related to residential safety such as the NFPA 74 and the EN 54-7:2018 have been adopted, primarily in western countries such as the US and the UK. Governments in other countries have also started adopting residential safety standards. The implementation of sufficient safety measures and compliance with specific safety regulations have been mandated, which has helped the global home safety market, including the global residential smoke detector market, remain buoyant.

However, the factors such as the disposal of smoke detectors may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Smoke Detectors Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Smoke Detectors Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Smoke Detectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 461.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., BRK Brands Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Universal Security Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial and public - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Photoelectric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dual-sensor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ionization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

BRK Brands Inc.

Carrier Global Corp.

Hochiki America Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

