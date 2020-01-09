Smoke Evacuation System Market by Product, Application, End-user and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smoke Evacuation System Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing surgical procedures in hospitals, rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries, and the adoption of the advanced surgical system to enhance the healthcare facility in hospitals are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancement in the smoke evacuation systems is projected to offer substantial opportunities in the market.



The global smoke evacuation system market is further analyzed on the basis of geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to hold a significant share in the market. The North American smoke evacuation system market is driven by the availability of advanced surgical systems hospitals and surgical centers coupled with developed healthcare infrastructure.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit considerable market growth during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to growing surgeries in hospitals and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies such as China and India.



Some of the key players operating in the global smoke evacuation system market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corp., Olympus Corp., Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Coopersurgical, Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, among others. The companies are focused on developing advanced features in the smoke evacuation system market to stay competitive in the global market.



These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the smoke evacuation system market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global smoke evacuation system market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global smoke evacuation system market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global smoke evacuation system market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. CONMED Corp.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. KLS Martin Group

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Symmetry Surgical, Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Recent Developments

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Smoke Evacuation System Market by Product

5.1.1. Smoke evacuating systems

5.1.2. Filters

5.1.3. Pencil and Wands

5.1.4. Smoke Evac Fusion

5.1.5. Others (Tubings and accessories)

5.2. Global Smoke Evacuation System Market by Application

5.2.1. Laparoscopic Surgery

5.2.2. Open General Surgery

5.2.3. Orthopedic Surgery

5.2.4. Medical Aesthetic Surgery

5.3. Global Smoke Evacuation System Market by End-user

5.3.1. Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.3. Others (Cosmetic Surgical Center)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Acuderm Inc.

7.2. Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

7.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

7.4. BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

7.5. CONMED Corp.

7.6. Coopersurgical, Inc.

7.7. DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

7.8. DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

7.9. Ecolab Inc.

7.10. Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

7.11. I.C. Medical, Inc.

7.12. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7.13. KLS Martin Group

7.14. MedGyn Products, Inc.

7.15. Medtronic PLC

7.16. Olympus Corp.

7.17. Pall Corp.

7.18. Stryker Corp.

7.19. Symmetry Surgical, Inc.

7.20. UTAH Medical Products, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpc7kg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

