Smoke Evacuation System Market to be Worth $337.5 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smoke evacuation system market size is expected to reach USD 337.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.44% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include an increase in medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries and rising number of electrosurgery procedures. Furthermore, increasing focus on infection control as surgical smoke plumes might contain pathogens is boosting the market growth. Currently, elective and endoscopic procedures are delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 to reduce the risk of transmission to other patients with chronic conditions.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The smoke evacuating systems products segment held the highest revenue share in 2022 and is projected to witness the maximum growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements by key players are expected to drive market growth.

North America held the dominant share in 2022due to the high number of aesthetic procedures in the region.

In September 2020, Olympus collaborated with Alesi Surgical Ltd. for the distribution of the Ultravision surgical smoke control system in the U.S., hence expanding its geographical presence.

The hospitals end-use segment accounted for a major portion of the market owing to the high usage of smoke evacuation systems in hospitals and high surgery volume.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to the high R&D investments and innovations by global players for commercializing their products at lower prices.

Smoke Evacuation System Market Growth & Trends

According to EAES and SAGES, it is recommended to use electrosurgery pencils with attached smoke evacuators instead of monopolar electrosurgical & advanced bipolar devices and ultrasonic dissectors. Moreover, smoke evacuation systems or filtration units are recommended during laparoscopic procedures. The market is thus anticipated to experience gradual growth post-pandemic. The rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries owing to their benefits, such as shorter hospital stays, quick healing, and fewer surgical incisions, is also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period, as smoke evacuation systems are used in the majority of minimally invasive surgeries.

This is further supported by increasing technological advancements by market players, the prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical procedures, and the demand for better surgical equipment. Major market players are focused on launching technologically upgraded products in the market to enhance their presence. For instance, in January 2020, Symmetry Surgical Inc. acquired the O.R. Company that manufactures, develops & markets, innovative & high-quality surgical devices. In addition, the rising trend of medical tourism for cosmetic procedures and the increasing number of laser cosmetic surgeries are anticipated to drive market growth.

Smoke Evacuation System Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 196.8 million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 337.5 million Growth rate CAGR of 7.44% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030



Smoke Evacuation System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smoke evacuation system market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Smoke Evacuating Systems

Stationary Systems



Portable Systems

Smoke Evacuation Filters

Ultra-Low Penetration Air (ULPA) Filters



Charcoal Filters



In-Line Filters



Pre-Filters

SMOKE EVACUATION PENCILS & WANDS

SMOKE-EVAC FUSION PRODUCTS (SHROUDS)

SMOKE EVACUATION TUBINGS

ACCESSORIES

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Laparoscopic Surgeries

Orthopedic

Medical Aesthetic Surgeries

Others

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Dental Clinics

Veterinary Healthcare Providers

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players of Smoke Evacuation System Market

Medtronic

Stryker

CONMED Corporation

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Olympus Corporation

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Steris

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

KLS Martin Group

