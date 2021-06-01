Smoke Evacuation System Market to Reach $196.4 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at a 10.5% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Ore., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Smoke Evacuation System Market by Product (Smoke Evacuators, Smoke Evacuation Pencils, Smoke Evacuation Filters, Smoke Evacuation Tubing and Smoke Evacuation Accessories), Application (Laparoscopic Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Medical Aesthetic Surgeries and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cosmetic Surgery Centers and Dental Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global smoke evacuation system industry was pegged at $128.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $196.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in the product availability and surge in electrosurgical procedures drive the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market. However, technical concerns and scarcity of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in patient preferences for minimally-invasive surgeries is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a nationwide lockdown and created a huge gap between supply and demand for smoke evacuation systems.

Moreover, several elective procedures including aesthetic treatments were postponed owing to strict regulations imposed on clinics and hospitals to prevent the spread of infection.

On the other hand, studies observed that the Covid-19 virus remains in the aerosol for up to three hours, which has boosted the demand for smoke evacuation systems to minimize transmission.

The smoke evacuation filters segment held the lion's share

By product, the smoke evacuation filters segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global smoke evacuation system market. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, due to rise in use of smoke evacuation filters in various medical conditions such as laparoscopy, electrosurgery, and mutagenic viral and bacterial hazards.

The cosmetic surgery centers segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By end user, the cosmetic surgery centers segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, due to rise in medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries and surge in the number of cosmetic laser surgeries that emit smoke. However, the hospitals segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global smoke evacuation system market, owing to higher number of surgeries being performed at the hospitals annually than others.

North America dominated the market

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to increase in number of aesthetic procedures performed within the region. However, the global smoke evacuation system market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027, due to rise in consistent effects toward commercializing smoke evacuation devices at lower prices to the end users.

Major market players

Medtronic, Plc

Conmed Corporation

Ethicon

Stryker Corporation

Ecolab

Pall Corporation

Coopersurgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Olympus corporation

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

SOURCE Allied Market Research