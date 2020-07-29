Smoke Evacuation Systems Market worth $154 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Smoke Evacuation Systems Market by Product (Smoke Evacuator [Portable & Stationary], Filter, Pencil, Accessories), Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, Aesthetic), End-User (Hospitals, ASC, Surgical Centers) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is estimated to be $115 million in 2020 and projected to reach $154 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149736406

The adoption of smoke evacuating products and related software platforms is growing across major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This is primarily driven by the rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing product availability, growing target patient population, and the availability of relevant OR protocols and guidelines for their use. On the other hand, clinical evidence testifying to their efficacy has yet to be established. Rising pricing pressures and concerns regarding the safety of smoke evacuation systems will also hinder the market growth.

The Smoke Evacuation System Market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), Ethicon (US), and Olympus Corporation (Japan). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players have shut down due to COVID-19. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 will have short-term negative growth for the market in 2020, but will experience normal growth as the market gradually steadies by the end of 2020.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smoke Evacuation Systems Market"

165 – Tables

30 – Figures

168 – Pages

The smoke evacuation pencils & wandssegment accounted for the largest share of the market, by product type, in 2020

On the basis of product type, the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is segmented into smoke evacuation pencils & wands, smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuating systems, smoke-evac fusion products (shrouds), accessories, and smoke evacuation tubings. The smoke evacuation pencils & wandssegment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of the segment can be attributed to its growing adoption among healthcare facilities and its significant usage due to its advantage of creating safer and healthier environments for surgeons, nurses, technologists, and the surgical teams.

The laparoscopic surgeriesapplication segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries, open general surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and laparoscopic surgeries. The laparoscopicsurgeriesapplication segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due tothe advantages of laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=149736406

North America dominated the global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market in 2020

The large share of the North American market can mainly be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures, technological advancements, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, favorable reimbursement scenario, and rising government concerns regarding the health hazards of surgical plumes.

CONMED Corporation(US), Medtronic Plc(Ireland), Olympus(Japan), Ethicon(US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH(Germany), KLS Martin(Germany), Stryker Corporation(US), I.C Medical(US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc(US), Zimmer Biomet(US), Pall Corporation(US), Ecolab(US), and Deroyal(US) are some major players in the global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=149736406

Browse Related Reports:

Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Gynecology, Cosmetic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electrosurgery-market-142006761.html

Ablation Technology Market by Product (Radiofrequency, Ultrasound (ESWL, HIFU), Laser, Electrical (Argon Plasma, IRE), Cryotherapy, Microwave, Hydrothermal) & Application (Cardiovascular, Cancer, Pain Management, Orthopedics) - Global Forecasts to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ablation-devices-market-791.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smoke-evacuation-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smoke-evacuation-system.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets