Smokeball and Thomson Reuters Partner to Create the Premier Legal Technology Ecosystem

The partnership connects the business and practice of law for small to mid-size law firms, by bringing together Smokeball's practice management platform and Thomson Reuters CoCounsel Legal.

CHICAGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokeball, the premium cloud-based practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms, and Thomson Reuters, a global content and technology company, today announced a partnership to provide a comprehensive legal technology ecosystem connecting the business and practice of law.

The partnership will combine Smokeball's industry-leading practice management tools and AI matter assistant with Thomson Reuters CoCounsel Legal, the AI solution for authoritative legal research, document analysis, and drafting, into one integrated customer experience. Legal professionals will be able to leverage this partnership to deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients while saving time and reducing administrative tasks.

No other combination of technology in the small to mid-size law firm market brings together this depth of legal content and AI capability with this breadth of practice management functionality.

"CoCounsel Legal is an agentic AI solution purpose‑built for legal professionals, and we partnered with Smokeball because they provide a premium practice management software that's already an essential part of the operating stack," said Aaron Rademacher, general manager, Small Law Firms, Thomson Reuters. "Together, we're creating a solution in the market that combines a premium business-of-law platform with industry-leading practice-of-law content and solutions – a combination that simply hasn't existed until now."

"Smokeball has always been focused on giving small to mid-sized firms the operational infrastructure to compete at the highest level," said Hunter Steele, CEO, Smokeball. "By partnering with Thomson Reuters, we're connecting the operational layer of running a practice with trusted legal content, analysis, and drafting tools. Our clients will be able to get, do, research, and bill their work in one place—powered by AI that understands both the mechanics of running a firm and the substance of legal work."

Partnership Details

Smokeball and Thomson Reuters are working together to create a seamless pathway for joint customers in the U.S. to access CoCounsel Legal—including Westlaw Advantage and Practical Law Dynamic Tool Set—and Smokeball through the platforms they already rely on.

Initially, Thomson Reuters will launch a real-time data connector that syncs legal documents across platforms, allowing Smokeball users to push documents into CoCounsel Legal in bulk rather than uploading them one by one. Documents will flow directly from Smokeball into CoCounsel Legal, saving significant time and reducing the risk of errors or version mismatches.

Further phases of integration are underway, with the trajectory pointing toward an experience where joint customers can access Thomson Reuters legal content, AI and know-how tools, combined with up-to-date matter facts and information in one seamless interface.

About Smokeball

Smokeball is the premium cloud-based practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms. Founded in 2012, with offices in Chicago, Sydney, and London, Smokeball serves law firms across the US, Australia, and the UK, handling case management, document automation, billing, time tracking, calendaring, and client communications. Smokeball's Archie AI Matter Assistant is embedded directly into the platform, delivering real-time document summaries, matter-specific queries, file comparisons, and document drafting using the firm's own data—all within a secure, ring-fenced environment where client data is never shared or used to train external models. Smokeball's user base is predominantly firms of 2–30 people: solo practitioners and small teams who need powerful tools to compete at the highest level. For more information, visit smokeball.com.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (Nasdaq/TSX: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

Media Contacts

Smokeball: Katharine Uhrich, [email protected], +1.913.961.2902

Thomson Reuters: Jeff McCoy, [email protected], +1.763.326.4421

SOURCE Smokeball, Inc.