Smokeball Announces "Season of Giving" for Charity

The charitable incentive not only lines up with the upcoming holiday season, but is also well in line with Smokeball's community and charity work year round. This year, Smokeball has already raised money for CASA during the Race Judicata 5K, volunteered with the Chicago Food Depository, and will be preparing meals at the Downtown Chicago Ronald McDonald House. The Season of Giving highlights Smokeball's commitment to giving back while also providing impetus to small firms to think about practice management software before the new year. The Season of Giving also provides additional incentive for Smokeball's customers to continue recommending their colleagues look at Smokeball when searching for software before the new year.

"We're so confident that anyone who sees Smokeball will love it that it's a no-brainer for us to give back to the community to get more people taking a look," says Smokeball's President, Jane Oxley, about the reason for the campaign. "Getting Smokeball in front of more small law firms that need it and helping those firms' communities at the same time, that's what our Season of Giving is all about."

Smokeball's efforts for CASA continue its strong relationship with the program, which ensures that America's most vulnerable children have someone speaking up for their best interests throughout various legal processes. As CASA outlines, "[n]early 700,000 children experience abuse or neglect each year. Instead of playing with neighbors and making happy family memories, they're attending court hearings, adjusting to new foster homes and transitioning to new schools. That's a heavy burden for a child to carry." Smokeball is delighted to again partner with CASA to try to lighten that burden just a bit, especially before the holiday season.

Firms can book a Smokeball demo with one of its small firm specialists during its Season of Giving via the Smokeball website, www.smokeball.com. Anyone interested in joining Smokeball's efforts during its Season of Giving can also call (855) 668-3206 to schedule a demo.

About Smokeball

Smokeball is the first and only complete cloud-based legal practice management software that automatically records time and activity for you. Whether you bill hourly, fixed fee, or on contingency, Smokeball provides you the insights you need to run a more productive, organized and profitable law firm. Plus, with over 14,000 automated legal forms, industry-leading integrations and a dedicated account management team, managing your law firm has never been easier. For more information visit www.smokeball.com.

About CASA

