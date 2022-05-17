Smoked Bacon and Ham Market to Reach $20.9 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.47% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in urbanization, rise in popularity among the consumers, and surge in fast-food chains, cafes, and popular hotels drive the growth of the global smoked bacon and ham market

PORTLAND, Ore., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smoked Bacon and Ham Market by Type (Smoked Bacon, Smoked Ham), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Food Services, Online Retailers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global smoked bacon and ham industry generated $13.9 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $20.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.47% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in urbanization, rise in popularity among the consumers, and surge in fast-food chains, cafes, and popular hotels drive the growth of the global smoked bacon and ham market. However, vulnerability of meat to infectious diseases hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in preference for ready-to-eat meals presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16368

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global smoked bacon and ham market, owing to temporary closure of fast-food chains, cafes, restaurants, and hotels.

Manufacturers faced a lot of difficulties due to disruptions in the supply chain.

Also, shortage in sourcing of raw pork for processing of smokes ham and bacon hampered the market growth during the pandemic.

The smoked ham segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the smoked ham segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global smoked bacon and ham market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the associated sensorial offerings and its popularity among the global consumers. However, the smoked bacon segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the easy availability and rise in demand of smoked pork and poultry products among the consumers.

The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global smoked bacon and ham market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the offerings of convenience to consumers under a single roof. However, the online retailers segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the increased usage of mobile internet and preferences toward rapid delivery of food products among consumers.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global smoked bacon and ham market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, due to the well-established infrastructure and advanced technologies adopted by the food manufacturers in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16368

Leading Market Players

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Pestells Rai Bacon Company

Cornish Farmhouse Bacon Co. Ltd.

Boks Bacon

Holly Bacon

Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats

JBS USA

Hill Meat Company

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Canned Sardines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

Shrimp Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Meat Snacks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019–2026

Europe Meat Substitute Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research