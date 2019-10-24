Smokefree Innotec, Inc.(SFIO) Provides Shareholder Update

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicly-held Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFIO) announces confirmation of upcoming acquisitions, new product lines of NEO Water that will be launching and steps to move forward with current reporting on OTC Markets.

High pH alkaline bottled water brand NEO Water is now moving forward quickly with exciting new lines of flavored waters including a CBD infused line. NEO Water also plans to expand into the UK in the near future with the endorsements from a group of professional soccer players that own a consumer packaged goods distribution operation.

"I believe that the new lines of NEO Water we will be rolling out will add significantly to our revenues," stated Bernard Rubin, Chief Executive Officer. "Also, the previous announced rapid growth plan to grow to $100 million in revenues is making strides and we are in final stages of due diligence on 3 out of 11 potential target acquisitions that we have identified through talks and discussions with the respective parties. We anticipate closing the first of these potential acquisitions within 2-3 weeks."

Smokefree Innotec has started providing the initial information to OTC Markets needed to become current. In connection therewith, the company also plans to seek a name and symbol change by application to FINRA in order to better reflect the newly combined company's new business model. Management expects that such milestones will be completed during the fourth quarter of this year.

About NEO Water:

NEO Water, founded in 2011 was one of the first high pH alkaline bottled water brands to achieve national distribution. Since 2011, the brand has seen consistent growth and is carried in over 2,500 locations nationwide from small to large retailers including Whole Foods Market, Giant Eagle, Acme Markets and Fred Meyer stores. NEO Water is primarily distributed by UNFI, KEHE and select Direct Store Delivery distributors to retailers across natural, grocery, convenience, wellness and specialty channels of trade. The company posted over $10 million in revenues at the time of its acquisition.

About Betta4U Brands:

Betta4U Brands Inc. is a Delaware corporation managing a growing portfolio of world-class beverages in the health and wellness space. For more information, contact IR@betta4ubrands.com.

