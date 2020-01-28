Smokefree Innotec Provides Strategic Growth Plan and Corporate Updates

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokefree Innotec (OTC: SFIO) ("The Company" or "Smokefree") a manufacturer and distributor of functional beverages in the health and wellness markets provides corporate updates to shareholders and 2020 strategic plans.

Smokefree is concluding diligence on multiple acquisition targets focused in the beverage sector to be brought under the Betta4U Brands, Inc. portfolio of beverage brands. Over the coming weeks, Smokefree intends to announce completed acquisitions to enter the energy drink sector, as well as the premium alcohol segment marking its official entry into the spirits market.

Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Rubin, stated, "We have been extremely selective in our acquisition strategy. Through our stringent evaluations we've identified multiple acquisition targets that have established sales channels with national reach and distribution. The company has huge plans for 2020 and we're excited to announce entry into new segments, including premium alcohol spirits, which will diversify our product offering and revenue streams."

Smokefree Innotec has started providing the initial information to OTC Markets needed to become current. In connection therewith, the company also plans to seek a name and symbol change by application to FINRA in order to better reflect the newly combined company's new business model. The process has taken longer than anticipated and Management now expects to have this completed during the first quarter of this year.

About NEO Water:

NEO Water, founded in 2011 was one of the first high pH alkaline bottled water brands to achieve national distribution. Since 2011, the brand has seen consistent growth and is carried in over 2,500 locations nationwide from small to large retailers including Whole Foods Market, Giant Eagle, Acme Markets and Fred Meyer stores. NEO Water is primarily distributed by UNFI, KEHE and select Direct Store Delivery distributors to retailers across natural, grocery, convenience, wellness and specialty channels of trade.

About Betta4U Brands:

Betta4U Brands Inc. is a Delaware corporation managing a growing portfolio of world-class beverages in the health and wellness space. For more information, contact IR@betta4ubrands.com.

