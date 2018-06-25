Smokehouse Chicken Keeps Sizzling at Church's® with New Bourbon Black Pepper Flavor

"When guests tell us they love one of our culinary creations, we're thrilled to give them even more of what they want," said Jennifer Chasteen, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation for Church's Chicken. "Original Smokehouse Chicken is hard to beat, but our chefs have really taken it to the next level with the addition of our new Bourbon Black Pepper sauce."

Weighing in at nearly a pound, Church's Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken is a half chicken, marinated in a savory, smoky seasoning, cooked up crisp and juicy without any batter or breading. All glazed with a sweet-yet-mellow sauce, featuring just a kiss of bourbon flavor and cracked black pepper for a pop of spice. Both the Smokehouse preparation and the Bourbon Black Pepper sauce are unique to Church's and were developed by the brand's chefs.

For the launch of Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken, the brand will be continuing its groundbreaking ad campaign, which features an inside look at Church's test kitchen and the skilled chefs behind their innovative chicken recipes.

"Our advertising is an authentic look at what Church's has always done best," added Hector Munoz, Chief Global Marketing Officer (CMO) for the brand. "By showcasing our real-food ingredients and the fresh preparation that happens in our kitchens, we're offering guests the quality and flavor of a sit-down restaurant, with the value and accessibility consumers expect from Church's."

Church's new Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken Meal features a half chicken, choice of side item, plus a signature Honey-Butter Biscuit – all for just $5. Home-style sides include macaroni and cheese, fried okra, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob and more. For guests that just can't get enough of that Smokehouse flavor, Church's also offers a Smokehouse Family Meal with four half chickens, three large sides and six Honey-Butter Biscuits™, starting at only $25.

All offers are available for a limited time only between June 25th and July 29th, at participating restaurants, while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary by location.

