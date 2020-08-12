Smokescreen eyes a larger share of the global cybersecurity pie; appoints Preekshit Gupta as Head of Sales - India, MEA, and APAC

BOSTON and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokescreen has recently appointed senior RSA leader, Preekshit Gupta, as Head of Sales for its India, MEA and APAC business. He shall now be responsible for expanding the company's global footprint in the new markets while maintaining its leader status in India.



Smokescreen, a Gartner recognized cyber-deception technology provider for SCADA / IoT and banking threats, is today present across 18 geographies and aims to grow 3X by the end of the fiscal year. The growth numbers will be achieved through direct outreach and strategic partnerships across the key regions. Preekshit's rich lineage in the industry and his history of delivering superlative growth in the region will be of definite advantage to Smokescreen in its growth journey.

"The company is well known in the threat intelligence category for its easy to deploy, cost-efficient, and reliable solutions. Every CISO in the region is looking for a Partner who not just detects threats better but also detects better threats is quite apparent. Smokescreen should be able to service this growing need quite well across the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa markets," said Preekshit.



Smokescreen has ambitious revenue goals across all markets it operates in today. To meet these, we will have to ensure that we retain Customer trust in the Indian market while growing with new ones overseas. Preekshit added that he will focus on customer intimacy and strengthen the company's position as a trusted advisor.



About Smokescreen



Smokescreen is a pioneer in deception-based threat defense solutions. It is the company of choice for offensive security teams, with a customer Net Promoter Score above 70. Smokescreen's IllusionBLACK deception platform protects many of the world's most targeted organizations including leading financial institutions, energy companies, manufacturing giants. It's recognized by industry influencers like Gartner and SC Magazine and customers alike.



